 Michael Stipe To Release First Solo Album in 2023 - Noise11.com

REM at SXSW 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Michael Stipe To Release First Solo Album in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on January 4, 2023

in News

R.E.M. co-founder and singer Michael Stipe will release his very first solo album in 2023.

Speaking to Departures.com Stipe said, “I’m working on a solo album, my first. I’m collaborating with a bunch of different musicians and each of those songs, if I get my way, which I think I will because I’m paying for it, will be very different. I have no management. I have no label. For the first time in my adult life, I don’t have a contract with anyone except myself. So I get to do whatever I want.

Stipe has released the occasion solo song in the past. In 2006 he released ‘In The Sun’ with Chris Martin. There was ‘Rio Grande’ with Courtney Love on the ‘Son of Rogues Gallery: Pirate Ballads, sea Songs & Chanteys’ in 2013. In 2019, Stipe released ‘Your Capricious Soul’, in 2020 ‘Drive to the Ocean’. Also in 2020 ‘No Time For Love Like Now’ with Big Red Machine’ and in 2021 ‘Sunday Morning’ for the ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico’ album.

R.E.M. released 15 albums starting with ‘Murmur’ in 1983. The last was ‘Collapse Into Now’ in 2011.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Associates
Alan Rankine of The Associates Dead At 64

Alan Rankine, the co-founder of Scottish rock band The Associates, has died at age 64.

1 hour ago
Fred White photo from EWF Facebook tribute
Earth Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dies Aged 67

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67.

22 hours ago
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman
Billy Idol To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Billy Idol will get his a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Thursday, 5 January, 2023.

23 hours ago
Brian May Queen Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Sir Brian May Is A Good Knight Sending A Thank You Message

The newly knighted Sir Brian May has sent a special message to fans following his knighthood by King Charles III in the New Year’s Honors.

2 days ago
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Tony Iommi Confirms Black Sabbath’s Tony Martin Albums To Be Released In 2023 Box Set

Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi has confirmed that a box set featuring the five Black Sabbath albums with Tony Martin as lead singer will be released in 2023.

2 days ago
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch David Byrne Join Miley Cyrus for New Years Eve Performance

David Byrne spent New Years Eve with Miley Cyrus and they knocked out a David Bowie classic, one of David’s solo songs and he also joined Sia for ‘Unstoppable’.

2 days ago
Anita Pointer memorial image from Pointer Sisters official website
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies At Age 74

Anita Pointer, the second oldest member of the Pointer Sisters, has died from cancer at the age of 74.

2 days ago