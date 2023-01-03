Michael Stipe To Release First Solo Album in 2023 - Noise11.com

R.E.M. co-founder and singer Michael Stipe will release his very first solo album in 2023.

Speaking to Departures.com Stipe said, “I’m working on a solo album, my first. I’m collaborating with a bunch of different musicians and each of those songs, if I get my way, which I think I will because I’m paying for it, will be very different. I have no management. I have no label. For the first time in my adult life, I don’t have a contract with anyone except myself. So I get to do whatever I want.

Stipe has released the occasion solo song in the past. In 2006 he released ‘In The Sun’ with Chris Martin. There was ‘Rio Grande’ with Courtney Love on the ‘Son of Rogues Gallery: Pirate Ballads, sea Songs & Chanteys’ in 2013. In 2019, Stipe released ‘Your Capricious Soul’, in 2020 ‘Drive to the Ocean’. Also in 2020 ‘No Time For Love Like Now’ with Big Red Machine’ and in 2021 ‘Sunday Morning’ for the ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico’ album.

R.E.M. released 15 albums starting with ‘Murmur’ in 1983. The last was ‘Collapse Into Now’ in 2011.

