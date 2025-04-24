 Mick Harvey Joins The Cruel Sea Tour As Keyboard Player - Noise11.com
The Cruel Sea photo by Tom Wilkinson

The Cruel Sea photo by Tom Wilkinson

Mick Harvey Joins The Cruel Sea Tour As Keyboard Player

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2025

in News

Mick Harvey will join The Cruel Sea on keyboards, percussion and backing vocals for the Straight Into The Sun theatre tour.

Mick is a veteran of The Birthday Party, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds and Crime & the City Solution. He has also had 11 solo albums up to the recent ‘Five Ways To Say Goodbye’

In March 2025, The Cruel Sea released their first album in 24 years ‘Straight To The Sun’ which they are taking out on this headline tour. In late 2024, The Cruel Sea reformed for shows with Cold Chisel.

THE CRUEL SEA STRAIGHT INTO THE SUN
NATIONAL THEATRE TOUR 2025:

THURSDAY MAY 1
Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide SA
w/ Lucie Thorne

FRIDAY MAY 2
Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne VIC
w/ Lucie Thorne

SATURDAY MAY 3
Canberra Theatre, Canberra
w/ Lucie Thorne

FRIDAY MAY 16
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
w/ Lucie Thorne

SUNDAY MAY 18
The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley QLD
w/ Lucie Thorne

SATURDAY MAY 31
City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW
w/ Lucie Thorne

THURSDAY JUNE 5
The Regal Theatre, Perth WA
w/ Jez Mead

SATURDAY JUNE 7
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
w/ Jez Mead

