Mick Jones To Retire Foreigner - Noise11.com

47 years after founding Foreigner, original member Mick Jones will retire the band after one last world tour.

Dates for the North American leg of the tour will start in July 2023. Mick says, “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Jones is the only original member left in Foreigner. Original singer Lou Gramm left in 2003 and current singer Kelly Hansen has been with the band since 2005.

Hansen says, “The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”

Foreigner will tour North America with Canada’s Loverboy.

Paul Dean of Loverboy said, “I remember how cool the last time we toured with Foreigner was in 1982. We played to massive stadiums – New Orleans, Kansas City, Day On the Green in Oakland, JFK in Philly – and we’re back together again, 41 years later. It’s going to be the Tour of Summer ’23!”

“It’s not very often you get a chance to play on the same stage as one of your all-time favorite bands…and how many hit songs can you play on the same stage every night of a 2023 Summer tour?….. it’s going to be amazing…. I can’t wait,” Mike Reno of Loverboy added.

Foreigner and Loverboy dates are:

Thu July 6th – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat July 8th – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun July 9th – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 11th – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

Fri July 14th – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue July 18th – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed July 19th – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri July 21st – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat July 22nd – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon July 24th – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue July 25th – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri July 28th – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat July 29th – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Aug. 1st – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Aug. 2nd – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri Aug. 4th – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat Aug. 5th – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug. 8th – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Aug. 9th – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug. 11th – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Aug. 12th – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Aug. 14th – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Aug. 16th – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Aug. 18th – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun Aug. 20th – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon Aug. 21st – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Wed Aug. 23rd – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Thu Aug. 24th – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Weds Aug 30th – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri Sept. 1st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Sept 2nd – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Sept. 3rd – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

