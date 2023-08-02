 Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park To Speak At BigSound in Brisbane - Noise11.com
Linkin Park. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Linkin Park. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park To Speak At BigSound in Brisbane

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2023

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park will head to Australia in September as a guest speaker for the BigSound music conference.

Linkin Park are the world’s most streamed rock band. As a producer Shinoda has worked with Demi Lovato and Mike has also worked for the Music for Relief charity.

Mike Shinoda is a founding member of Linkin Park and was the co-producer of every album from the second Linkin Park record ‘Meteora’ (2003) through to the final album ‘One More Light’.

Shinoda also released his hip hop side project Fort Minor’s album ‘The Rising Tied’ in 2005.

Mike has also released four solo albums, ‘Post Traumatic’ in 2018 and the three ‘Dropped Frames’ albums Vol 1, 2 and 3 in 2020.

BigSound will be held in Brisbane from 5 to 8 September, 2023.

