Milky Chance Australian Dates for 2024 - Noise11.com

Germany’s Milky Chance have an Australian tour set for 2024.
Milky Chance is best known in Australia for their two hits ‘Stolen Dance’ (2013) and ‘Cocoon’ (2016).
TOUR DATES BELOW:
Friday January 26 | Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle
Saturday January 27 | Vintage Vibes, Adelaide
Sunday January 28 | The Tivoli, Brisbane
Wednesday January 31 | Powerstation, Auckland
Friday February 2 | The Forum, Melbourne
Tuesday February 6 | Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday February 9 | Party In The Paddock, Tasmania
