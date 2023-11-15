Milky Chance Australian Dates for 2024 - Noise11.com

Germany’s Milky Chance have an Australian tour set for 2024.

Milky Chance is best known in Australia for their two hits ‘Stolen Dance’ (2013) and ‘Cocoon’ (2016).

TOUR DATES BELOW:

Friday January 26 | Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle

Saturday January 27 | Vintage Vibes, Adelaide

Sunday January 28 | The Tivoli, Brisbane

Wednesday January 31 | Powerstation, Auckland

Friday February 2 | The Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday February 6 | Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday February 9 | Party In The Paddock, Tasmania

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

