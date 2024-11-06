Missy Higgins Leads The Summersalt 2025 Line-up - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens have collaborated from time to time over the last 32 years since they first worked together on the 1992 Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. 2024’s ‘Superstars Live’ expands the collaborations with a new show using their songs from JC Superstar with the best of Kate, the best of Jon and Noiseworks, Jon’s time with INXS, Kate’s time singing backing vocals for Models’ biggest hit ‘Out of Mind Out of Sight, some incredible tributes to Chrissy Amphlett and John Farnham, some international influences and a special guest. All that was in a tight two-hour package at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.

5 days ago