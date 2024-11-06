Missy Higgins Leads The Summersalt 2025 Line-up - Noise11.com

Missy Higgins will headline Summersalt 2025 starting 8 March in Launceston.
The 2025 line-up also features John Butler, Fanning Dempsey National Park, The Waifs, The Whitlams and Josh Pyke.
SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES 2025
Saturday 8th March
Country Club Lawns, Launceston TAS
Saturday 22nd March
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Saturday 29th March
Old Mount Gambier Gaol, Mount Gambier SA
Saturday 5th April
Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
FACE TO FACE PRE-SALE
Tuesday 12th November 10.00am local time >
Wednesday 13th November 9.00am local time
GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE
Wednesday 13th November 10.00am local time
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au