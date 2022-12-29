 Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer - Noise11.com
Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer

by Paul Cashmere on December 29, 2022

in News

Modest Mouse have made an official announcement to confirm drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with Stage Four cancer.

In a post at their socials, singer Isaac Brock announced, “Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send “good vibes”( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.
Thank you and love.”

Jeremiah’s mother Carol Namatame posted on Christmas Day, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Modest Mouse formed in Seattle in 1992. Isaac Brock, Jeremiah Green and Eric Judy are the founding members. Judy left in 2012.

The most recent Modest Mouse album was ‘The Golden Casket’ in 2021 with both Brock and Green. Modest Mouse’s most successful album was ‘We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank’ in 2007. (No 1, USA and no 12 Australia).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Arctic Monkeys photo by Ros O'Gorman
Arctic Monkeys Evolve To Classic Rock Band Status

Arctic Monkeys officially became ‘Classic Rock” this year after clocking up their 20th anniversary in mid-2002.

1 day ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyonce Ready For Her First Show In Five

Beyonce is set to give a concert for the first time in almost five years.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Albums: The Christmas No 1 Goes To Taylor Swift

The last No.1 Album for 2022 is the Taylor Swift set "Midnights", logging a seventh overall week in Australia.

6 days ago
Lily Allen - Image By Ros O'Gorman
Lily Allen Responds to ‘Nepo Babies’ Slam

Lily Allen has responded to criticism of "nepo babies" following the publication of New York magazine's cover feature.

December 21, 2022
Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gwen Stefani Says Its Time For A No Doubt Reunion

Gwen Stefani won't rule out a No Doubt reunion.

December 21, 2022
Bachelor Girl
Bachelor Girl Premiere New Gundagai Made Video ‘Can’t Wait To Meet You’

Bachelor Girl have made a new video for the old song ‘Can’t Wait To Meet You’.

December 20, 2022
America at the Palais on Wednesday 13 May 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
America’s Gerry Beckley Joins The Killers On Stage In Sydney

The Killers have played the last date in their ‘Imploding the Mirage’ world tour. It may have been their 86th show. That’s what Brandon Flowers thinks. Then again it may have been their 88th show. That’s what Ronnie Vannucci Jr says.

December 20, 2022