Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer - Noise11.com

Modest Mouse have made an official announcement to confirm drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with Stage Four cancer.

In a post at their socials, singer Isaac Brock announced, “Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send “good vibes”( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.

Thank you and love.”

Jeremiah’s mother Carol Namatame posted on Christmas Day, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Modest Mouse formed in Seattle in 1992. Isaac Brock, Jeremiah Green and Eric Judy are the founding members. Judy left in 2012.

The most recent Modest Mouse album was ‘The Golden Casket’ in 2021 with both Brock and Green. Modest Mouse’s most successful album was ‘We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank’ in 2007. (No 1, USA and no 12 Australia).

