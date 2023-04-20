More Previously Unreleased Crowded House Footage Surfaces - Noise11.com

Split Enz/Crowded House and Skyhoods archivist Peter Green has added more rare and previously unseen footage of Crowded House in London in 1992.

The video was shot at Wembley Stadium on 24 July 1992. Neil mixes ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ with The Everly Brothers ‘All I Have To Do Is Dream’. Paul Hester is seen clowning around in the audience and takes over lead vocal on ‘Italian Plastic’ from the ‘Woodface’ album.

Last week Peter Green premiered the rare early edition of Skyhooks ‘Blue Jeans’.

