Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini File For Divorce - Noise11.com

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have split after nearly five years of marriage.

Kelsey and Morgan officially filed for divorce on Friday.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kelsea confirmed the news and noted that the decision to part ways with Morgan was “deeply difficult”.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Kelsey. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.

“With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Kelsea and Morgan started dating in March 2016 and wed in December 2017.

In his own statement, the Australian country singer shared that he was “very sad” about the breakup.

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” he added.

