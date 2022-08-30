 Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini File For Divorce - Noise11.com
Morgan Evans

Morgan Evans

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini File For Divorce

by Music-News.com on August 31, 2022

in News

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have split after nearly five years of marriage.

Kelsey and Morgan officially filed for divorce on Friday.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kelsea confirmed the news and noted that the decision to part ways with Morgan was “deeply difficult”.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Kelsey. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.

“With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

Kelsea and Morgan started dating in March 2016 and wed in December 2017.

In his own statement, the Australian country singer shared that he was “very sad” about the breakup.

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” he added.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys Premiere ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Arctic Monkeys have released their first single in four years, 'There'd Better Be a Mirrorball'.

16 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Reveals New Album News

Taylor Swift announced her new album as she accepted the Video of the Year honour at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

2 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have Sold 1.4 Million Tickets for 2023 Tour

The day after completing the 2022 European leg of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Glasgow, Coldplay have seen astonishing demand for their newly-announced 2023 dates, which went on general sale this morning.

5 days ago
Cash Savage performs with her band The Last Drinks at Deni Blues and Roots Festival on Sunday 20 April 2014.
Cash Savage & The Last Drinks Premiere New Song ‘Push’

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks has previewed the new song ‘Push’ ahead of its vinyl release next week.

5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys To Release New Album ‘The Car’

Arctic Monkeys have announced their new album 'The Car'.

7 days ago
Meg Mac
Meg Mac Has A New Song ‘Understand’

Meg Mac has continued previewing of her upcoming album ‘Matter of Time’ with another new song titled ‘Understand’.

7 days ago
Julia Jacklin
Julia Jacklin To Release Third Album ‘Pre Pleasure’

Julia Jacklin will launch her third album ‘Pre Pleasure’ with three Australian theatre shows in February.

7 days ago