Movements Share ‘Everything Is Fine' Ahead Of New Album Happier Now - Noise11 Music News

Southern California post-hardcore band Movements have released the new song ‘Everything Is Fine’, the latest preview of their forthcoming album Happier Now, which will arrive on September 4 via Fearless Records. The track is accompanied by a new visualiser and follows earlier singles ‘Dissolve Me’ and ‘Back In My Ways’, offering another insight into the direction of the quartet’s first album since 2023’s RUCKUS!.

The release marks the latest chapter for a band that has steadily expanded its audience over the past decade. While Movements built its reputation through emotionally charged post-hardcore and alternative rock, ‘Everything Is Fine’ presents a more melodic and reflective approach. The song retains the tension and introspection that have defined the group’s catalogue while leaning into post-punk textures and a more expansive chorus.

For fans, the track also signals a return to lyrical themes that helped establish the band’s early identity. Vocalist Patrick Miranda described the song as a lengthy work in progress that evolved through several versions before reaching its final form.

“Everything Is Fine is one of those songs that took a while to get right,” Miranda said. “It went through multiple different versions before we landed on this one, and it ended up being one of my favourite choruses on the record. It’s a song about anxiety, and I think fans of the earlier Movements subject matter will really enjoy this one.”

Produced once again by Grammy Award-winning producer Will Yip, whose previous credits include Turnstile, Title Fight and Circa Survive, Happier Now continues a creative partnership that stretches back to the band’s earliest recordings. According to Miranda, the album was conceived as a bridge between the group’s earlier work and the broader sonic palette explored on RUCKUS!.

“I think at first we weren’t really sure what the record was going to be,” Miranda said. “We all had a general idea. We wanted it to bring in the early elements of our sound and blend it with the newer material like RUCKUS! and mesh both of those sounds.”

Movements have experienced a rapid rise since forming in Rancho Santa Margarita, California in 2015. The group signed to Fearless Records after playing just a single show and released their debut EP Outgrown Things in 2016. Their first full-length album, Feel Something, followed in 2017 and reached the Billboard 200, establishing the band as one of the leading names of the modern emo revival and post-hardcore scenes.

Subsequent albums No Good Left To Give in 2020 and RUCKUS! in 2023 broadened their sound while maintaining the emotionally candid songwriting that has become a hallmark of the band. Miranda’s lyrics have frequently addressed anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and personal relationships, themes that continue to resonate throughout the new material.

The release of Happier Now arrives at a significant moment for the band. Movements are scheduled to appear on Warped Tour this year, returning to an event that played a key role in their development. The group recently completed an Australian arena tour supporting Pierce The Veil, introducing their music to a wider audience across the country.

With Happier Now set for release in September, ‘Everything Is Fine’ offers one of the clearest indications yet of where Movements are headed next. The song balances melody and tension while revisiting the emotional territory that first connected the band with listeners more than a decade ago.

Happier Now Tracklisting:

Pulse

Dissolve Me

Everything Is Fine

Happier Now

Flowerbed

Back In My Ways

Spellbound

Ill At Ease

Live By The Sword

Everyone I’ve Ever Been

Fragile Hands

Separate

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