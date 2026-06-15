Harrison Gordon Announce New Album Bliss And Release New Single ‘Not Working! Not Working!' - Noise11 Music News

Illinois emo-punk band Harrison Gordon have announced their second album Bliss, due on September 4 via Hopeless Records, alongside the release of the new single ‘Not Working! Not Working!’ and its accompanying music video.

by Paul Cashmere

Harrison Gordon have revealed details of their forthcoming album Bliss, marking the band’s first full-length release since signing with Hopeless Records. The 11-track record will arrive on September 4, with the announcement accompanied by the release of the album’s latest single, ‘Not Working! Not Working!’, a song that examines work culture, economic pressures and the realities facing a younger generation navigating an increasingly expensive world.

The announcement represents another milestone for a band that has steadily expanded beyond its Illinois DIY roots. Originally launched as a solo project by frontman Harrison Gordon, the act has evolved into a full four-piece outfit whose audience has grown through grassroots touring, word-of-mouth support and a strong online presence.

Bliss comes as many younger bands are exploring themes of economic anxiety, mental health and social disconnection. Harrison Gordon’s latest material continues that trend while maintaining the energetic, communal spirit that has become central to the band’s appeal.

Discussing the new single, Gordon reflected on how its meaning has evolved over time.

“‘Not Working! Not Working!’ was originally written to talk about my old experience working in food service and how I wasted a lot of my youth at a minimum wage job dealing with tons of bullshit,” he said.

While the song began as a reflection on those experiences, Gordon said it has since become a broader examination of modern work culture and the pressures associated with pursuing music as a full-time career.

“I think now the track is more so about my own relationship to capitalism, especially pursuing the band as my job now,” he said. “There’s always this push to do more. Any time I’m doing something for myself, like working out, seeing friends and family, or engaging in any of my hobbies there’s this creeping sense of dread that I’m falling behind.”

Gordon also addressed broader concerns facing his generation, including housing affordability and the rise of side-hustle culture.

“Being alive is like 500 times more expensive than it was for our parents and most of the people my age I know couldn’t even fathom buying a home,” he said. “Grindset and side hustle culture has polluted us into thinking we should all be content creators and entrepreneurs.”

The single follows the earlier release of ‘Pretty’, which arrived last month as the first preview of Bliss. That song focused on screen addiction and the impact of algorithm-driven content on personal relationships, providing an indication of the thematic territory explored across the album.

According to the band, Bliss was created with a deliberate focus on imperfection and immediacy. The record follows the success of their 2023 debut album The Yuppies Are Winning and the 2025 Spring Break EP, both of which helped establish Harrison Gordon as one of the more closely watched emerging names in the American emo-punk underground.

The project’s origins trace back to the Bloomington-Normal music community in Illinois, where Gordon first performed in local bands before launching a solo venture under his own name. As the project expanded, it gradually transformed into a collaborative four-piece while retaining the Harrison Gordon moniker.

In recent years, the band’s profile has increased through extensive touring and support slots alongside acts including State Champs, Hot Mulligan and Arm’s Length. Those opportunities have taken Harrison Gordon from basement shows and regional venues to larger stages across North America, reflecting a broader trend in which DIY acts are finding national audiences without abandoning their independent foundations.

The release of Bliss will test whether that momentum can continue following the band’s move to Hopeless Records. The label has a long history within the punk and alternative scene, and the album represents Harrison Gordon’s most significant release platform to date.

For now, the focus remains on the music itself. With Bliss scheduled for September 4, the band will spend the coming months introducing audiences to a record that seeks to balance emotional vulnerability with the raw energy that has defined their rise.

Bliss Tracklisting

Weirdo

Milwaukee Josh

Like Me Less

Not Working! Not Working!

Pretty

Scab

Sight Of Blood

Middle Name

Oh God

Buffalo Jim

Bliss

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