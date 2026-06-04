Weezer Announce Gold Album And Release New Single ‘We Might As Well Be Strangers' Featuring Wednesday - Noise11 Music News

Weezer have unveiled details of their 20th studio album, the colour themed Gold Album, alongside the release of the new single ‘We Might As Well Be Strangers’, a collaboration with Wednesday vocalist Karly Hartzman.

by Paul Cashmere

Weezer have announced their latest self-titled album, informally known as the Gold Album, and released the new single ‘We Might As Well Be Strangers’, featuring Karly Hartzman from North Carolina alternative rock band Wednesday. The album is due on August 21 through Reprise Records and Warner Records, marking the band’s first full-length studio release since 2021’s Van Weezer and continuing a colour coded naming tradition that stretches back more than three decades.

Weezer is currently continuing celebrations surrounding the legacy of their 1994 debut, commonly known as the Blue Album, while also looking forward to a new chapter. For a band that has spent much of its career balancing nostalgia with reinvention, the Gold Album represents another attempt to reconnect with the collaborative spirit that defined its earliest recordings.

The release is significant because it comes after the band’s longest gap between studio albums. Since Van Weezer and OK Human arrived in 2021, Weezer have issued the ambitious SZNZ project and continued extensive touring, but a traditional studio album has remained absent from their catalogue. The Gold Album now becomes the group’s 20th studio release, an achievement few alternative rock acts of their generation have matched.

Leading the album campaign is ‘We Might As Well Be Strangers’, a duet between frontman Rivers Cuomo and Hartzman. The song examines the breakdown of a relationship through a conversation between two people who have grown apart. Hartzman’s vocal contribution introduces a contrasting perspective that complements Cuomo’s performance and gives the track a different dynamic from recent Weezer singles.

The song was produced by Klas Åhlund and Kenneth Blume, the producer formerly known as Kenny Beats. According to album materials, Blume encouraged the band to pursue a more aggressive approach in the studio. He described the goal as creating “the most violent Weezer album ever”, suggesting a deliberate move away from heavily polished production techniques.

Another notable aspect of the project is the songwriting process. Cuomo and drummer Patrick Wilson reportedly collaborated on the foundations of songs together for the first time since Weezer’s 1994 debut. Three of the band’s four members contributed to the writing, a development that echoes the group’s early years when material was built collectively rather than primarily around Cuomo’s demos.

The Gold Album also continues one of rock’s most recognisable visual traditions. Since the release of the Blue Album in 1994, Weezer have repeatedly returned to self-titled records identified by colours, including Green, Red, White, Teal and Black. The latest instalment adopts a gold colour scheme, extending a concept that has become a defining part of the band’s identity.

Few alternative rock bands have maintained the level of commercial and cultural visibility that Weezer have achieved since forming in Los Angeles in 1992. The band has sold more than 35 million records worldwide and built a catalogue that spans power pop, alternative rock, orchestral experiments and hard rock. While critical opinion on later albums has often been divided, records such as the Blue Album and Pinkerton remain influential touchstones for generations of rock musicians.

The choice of Hartzman as a guest vocalist also reflects Weezer’s willingness to connect with a younger generation of alternative artists. Wednesday emerged from Asheville, North Carolina, and became one of the most acclaimed indie rock acts of the past decade through releases including Twin Plagues, Rat Saw God and 2025’s Bleeds. Their blend of shoegaze textures, alternative country influences and narrative songwriting has earned widespread recognition within contemporary independent music circles.

Looking ahead, the Gold Album will arrive just before Weezer launches The Gathering Tour across North America. The 32-date run will feature support from The Shins and Silversun Pickups. Whether the album ultimately joins the Blue Album, Pinkerton and White Album among the band’s most celebrated releases remains to be seen, but ‘We Might As Well Be Strangers’ offers the first substantial indication of where Weezer’s latest creative direction is heading.

Gold Album Tracklisting

Say Yes

Shine Again

Don’t Make It Weird

We Might As Well Be Strangers (ft. Wednesday)

C.E.O.

Hoops

Nowhere

The Show Must Go On

Up In The Clouds

The LA Sound

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