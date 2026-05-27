Porno For Pyros Good God's Urge Turns 30 As The Band's Final Studio Statement Reaches A Milestone - Noise11 Music News

Thirty years after Porno for Pyros released Good God’s Urge, the band’s second and final studio album remains a document of transition, recovery and experimentation, capturing a period when Perry Farrell and his bandmates were moving away from the harder edges of alternative rock.

by Paul Cashmere

Thirty years after its release, Porno for Pyros’ second album Good God’s Urge stands as both a closing chapter and a snapshot of a band navigating change. Released through Warner Bros. in 1996, the record arrived during a period of instability within the group, with shifting personnel, personal struggles and changing musical ambitions all shaping what would become the final studio release from the band.

By the mid 1990s, alternative rock had already entered a new phase. The initial explosion that followed grunge’s commercial breakthrough had broadened into a more diverse landscape where artists increasingly experimented with electronic textures, global influences and less rigid genre boundaries. For Porno for Pyros, a project formed by former Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins, that shift was unfolding in real time.

Good God’s Urge mattered because it represented an attempt to move beyond the formula of heavy alternative rock that had initially defined the post Jane’s Addiction era. Instead of pursuing a more conventional radio rock path, the record leaned into atmosphere and texture, creating a sound that reflected the band’s changing environment and state of mind.

The album itself emerged from an unconventional creative process. Farrell and his bandmates spent almost two years travelling on what was effectively a surfing journey through Tahiti, Indonesia, Samoa, Costa Rica and Mexico. Those trips were not simply recreational. They also became periods of attempted detoxification from serious drug dependencies that had become increasingly destructive within the group.

That experience filtered directly into the material. Songs including Porpoise Head and Tahitian Moon drew from those experiences, while the overall sound shifted toward a more acoustic and spacious direction than listeners had heard on the band’s self titled 1993 debut.

Recording sessions took place at Shangri La Studios in Malibu, California, but the process itself was far from straightforward. Bass player Martyn LeNoble exited before completion of the project, leaving portions of the album unfinished. Mike Watt stepped in to complete bass duties and became central to bringing the album across the finish line.

The guest list surrounding Good God’s Urge reflected Farrell’s wide musical network. Porpoise Head brought together Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins, musicians associated with Bauhaus, Love and Rockets and The Bubblemen. Former Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro also reconnected with Farrell, contributing guitar to Freeway, with fellow Red Hot Chili Peppers member Flea adding bass to the same track.

Commercially, the album achieved moderate international success. It reached No. 13 on the US Billboard 200 and performed strongly in several overseas markets, including a No. 20 placing on the Australian ARIA album chart.

Reaction at the time was varied and highlighted the polarising nature of Farrell’s work. Some critics viewed the album as an intriguing progression into more atmospheric territory, while others remained divided on Farrell’s personality and artistic choices.

Reviews frequently acknowledged the record’s adventurous sonic direction even when opinions differed on its execution.

That split response perhaps reflects the broader legacy of Porno for Pyros itself. The group arrived carrying expectations attached to Jane’s Addiction’s influence, yet often resisted becoming a continuation of Farrell’s previous band. Instead, Porno for Pyros operated in a more unpredictable space, blending psychedelic ideas, alternative rock and experimental textures.

Events following the release effectively brought the group to a halt. After touring with Watt on bass, the band entered hiatus when guitarist Peter DiStefano was diagnosed with cancer. Years later, attempts to reunite surfaced intermittently. Plans for a 2019 return tied to Farrell’s birthday celebrations were later disrupted during the COVID period. Members of the Good God’s Urge era lineup eventually performed together for a Lollapalooza webcast in 2020 and again at Welcome to Rockville in 2022.

Thirty years on, Good God’s Urge remains less remembered for chart positions than for what it captured at a specific point in time. It documented a band attempting to move through instability while searching for a different creative path. It ultimately became Porno for Pyros’ final studio statement and, in hindsight, a closing document for one of alternative rock’s more unusual side roads.

Tracklisting

Porpoise Head

100 Ways

Tahitian Moon

Kimberly Austin

Thick Of It All

Good God’s://Urge!

Wishing Well

Dogs Rule The Night

Freeway

Bali Eyes

Japanese Bonus Track

Dominator

Watch the Noise11 interview with Perry Farrell:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)