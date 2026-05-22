Bleachers Release Fifth Album Everyone For Ten Minutes - Noise11 Music News

Bleachers have released their fifth studio album, Everyone For Ten Minutes, with Jack Antonoff and the now fully established six member line-up shifting the project further toward a band identity after more than a decade of evolution.

by Paul Cashmere

Bleachers have released Everyone For Ten Minutes, the fifth studio album from the New Jersey group led by Jack Antonoff, arriving as the band moves into a new phase of its history with a broader collective identity and an extensive international touring schedule already underway.

The release arrives after a busy week for the group, which headlined Rolling Stone’s Rock Tour in New Orleans and appeared on NBC’s Today show’s Citi Summer Concert Series. The band also returns to Asbury Park, New Jersey for the eighth annual Shadow Of The City festival before launching a lengthy Bleachers Forever tour across North America and Europe.

The album marks another significant point in Bleachers’ progression from what initially began as Antonoff’s personal side project in 2013 into a fully integrated six member group. While Antonoff remains the central creative force, longtime touring musicians Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Evan Smith, Mike Riddleberger and Zem Audu formally became official members in 2023, altering the structure of the band and broadening its creative dynamics.

According to material accompanying the release, Everyone For Ten Minutes addresses themes including marriage, grief, generational differences and what Antonoff described as a “monumentally bizarre moment in culture”. Musically, the record reportedly shifts across multiple styles while retaining characteristics associated with Bleachers’ sound, including harmony driven arrangements and the New Jersey influences that have defined much of the project’s catalogue.

The album includes the previously released songs “You And Forever”, “I’m Not Joking”, “The Van” and “Dirty Wedding Dress”. Across its 11 tracks, Bleachers continue exploring themes that have increasingly surfaced in Antonoff’s songwriting during recent years.

Tracklisting:

Sideways

The Van

We Should Talk

You And Forever

Dirty Wedding Dress

Take You Out Tonight

I Can’t Believe You’re Gone

Dancing

She’s From Before

I’m Not Joking

Upstairs At ELS

Bleachers first emerged in 2014 with debut album Strange Desire, built around Antonoff’s fascination with late 1980s and early 1990s popular culture, American suburban imagery and highly melodic pop songwriting. Songs such as “I Wanna Get Better” established a recognisable formula that blended nostalgic textures with contemporary production techniques.

Over subsequent releases including Gone Now in 2017 and Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night in 2021, Bleachers increasingly moved beyond being viewed simply as an Antonoff side project. Antonoff’s profile simultaneously expanded through his production work with artists including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde, making him one of the most commercially influential producers of the past decade.

The band’s previous studio release, the self titled Bleachers album from 2024, represented a notable turning point. Themes of maturity, relationships and personal reflection became more pronounced, while live performances expanded in scale. The subsequent From The Studio To The Stage tour concluded with the group’s largest headline concert to date at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The arrival of Everyone For Ten Minutes also reflects a wider trend in contemporary alternative music where projects initially centred on one prominent figure gradually transition toward a broader band identity. Antonoff’s position as producer, songwriter and performer has often placed him in multiple roles simultaneously. Formalising Bleachers as a six member group potentially changes audience perception and long term creative direction.

The challenge ahead may involve balancing Antonoff’s highly recognisable songwriting approach with the increasingly collaborative structure of the band itself. Bleachers have built a reputation around recurring themes and sonic signatures that audiences readily identify, but continued evolution may become increasingly important as the group moves further into its second decade.

For now, Bleachers move directly from the album release into another extensive touring cycle. With festival appearances and headline dates stretching through North America and Europe, Everyone For Ten Minutes becomes the next chapter in a project that began as an experimental outlet and has developed into a long running band with an increasingly defined identity.

Bleachers Live Dates 2026:

23 May 2026, Asbury Park, Shadow Of The City Festival

6 June 2026, Chicago, Salt Shed Fairgrounds

7 June 2026, Chicago, Salt Shed Fairgrounds

9 June 2026, Toronto, RBC Amphitheater

10 June 2026, Montreal, Mtelus

12 June 2026, Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion

13 June 2026, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion At Highmark Mann

16 June 2026, Boston, MGM Music Hall At Fenway

17 June 2026, Boston, MGM Music Hall At Fenway

20 June 2026, Canandaigua, Cmac

23 June 2026, New York, Madison Square Garden

10 September 2026, Los Angeles, The Troubadour

11 September 2026, Los Angeles, The Troubadour

12 September 2026, Los Angeles, The Troubadour

14 September 2026, Los Angeles, The Troubadour

15 September 2026, Los Angeles, The Troubadour

17 September 2026, Berkeley, Greek Theatre

19 September 2026, Tacoma, Dune Peninsula

20 September 2026, Bend, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

23 September 2026, Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26 September 2026, Minneapolis, The Armory

27 September 2026, Milwaukee, Landmark Credit Union Live

29 September 2026, Sterling Heights, Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

30 September 2026, Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

5 October 2026, Atlanta, Coca Cola Roxy

6 October 2026, Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater

8 October 2026, Nashville, The Truth

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)