Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Celebrates 40 Years of Elton John Collaboration - Noise11.com

The Music of Elton Brings MSO x Elton John 1986 Tour to Life, Featuring Chong Lim, Jason Dean and Special Guests Brett Garsed and Lindsay Field

by Paul Cashmere

Forty years after one of the most iconic collaborations in Australian music history, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will revisit its landmark performances with Sir Elton John in a new concert event, The Music of Elton.

The 1986 national tour saw Elton John join forces with the MSO, creating an unprecedented fusion of rock and orchestral sound. The concerts remain a touchstone in Australia’s cultural memory, highlighting how symphonic arrangements can elevate popular music. The Music of Elton brings this historic collaboration back to life for Australian audiences, offering a vivid reinterpretation of John’s enduring catalogue.

Chong Lim AM, best known as John Farnham’s long-time musical director, producer and composer, will oversee the arrangements and conduct the performance. Lim’s approach promises a seamless integration of orchestral depth and rock energy, preserving the excitement of the original shows while providing fresh nuances to the arrangements.

At the heart of the event is singer and pianist Jason Dean, performing with his seven-piece Superband, comprising Karl Lewis on drums, Joseph Fernand on bass, Tania Dean and Lynda Fenollar on vocals, Artie Jones on saxophone and percussion, and Dylan Boyd on guitar and vocals. Special guests Brett Garsed (guitar) and Lindsay Field (vocals), both veterans of the John Farnham Band, will also join the performances, bringing further musical pedigree to the tribute.

“Playing with Elton back in 1986 was unlike anything we had experienced at the time, this meeting of orchestral sound and rock music that felt completely new. To revisit that music 40 years on is incredibly special, and it brings back a flood of memories about just how groundbreaking those concerts were,” said Robert Macindoe, Associate Principal Second Violin.

Prudence Davis, Principal Flute, added, “Elton had great respect for the orchestra, and that made all the difference. It wasn’t just an accompaniment; it was a true collaboration. Hearing these songs again with the MSO reminds you how beautifully they lend themselves to a symphonic setting.”

The original 1986 tour represented a significant moment in Elton John’s international trajectory, emphasising his willingness to experiment with orchestral textures. At the time, collaborations of this scale between rock icons and symphony orchestras were still relatively rare in Australia, cementing the MSO’s reputation as a versatile ensemble capable of crossing genre boundaries.

From a broader industry perspective, the MSO’s revisit reflects a growing trend of orchestras celebrating pop and rock music through symphonic reinterpretations. This approach not only draws new audiences into classical institutions but also allows younger generations to experience seminal pop music in a live orchestral setting, offering both education and entertainment.

While there are no alternative performances planned in other Australian cities, the Arts Centre Melbourne shows are expected to sell quickly, given the unique combination of orchestral excellence, rock heritage, and star performers. The event is also notable as a rare celebration of a collaboration that remains a defining touchstone in both Elton John’s and the MSO’s histories.

Looking ahead, The Music of Elton positions the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at the intersection of classical and popular music, reaffirming the enduring relevance of orchestral reinterpretation in contemporary performance. For audiences, it promises an opportunity to witness a forty-year-old musical moment revived with precision, energy, and reverence.

Event Details:

The Music of Elton, 40 years of MSO x Elton John

Thursday 1 October, Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall, 7.30pm

Friday 2 October, Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall, 7.30pm

Saturday 3 October, Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall, 7.30pm

Tickets on sale Thursday 2 April, visit mso.com.au

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