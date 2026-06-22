Mudhoney To Headline 4ZZZ's ZED51 Festival In Brisbane - Noise11 Music News

Mudhoney will return to Australia in October to headline Brisbane community radio station 4ZZZ’s ZED51 festival, leading a line-up that spans Australian rock, hip hop, punk and alternative music.

by Paul Cashmere

Seattle grunge pioneers Mudhoney have been announced as the headline act for ZED51, the annual music festival presented by Brisbane community broadcaster 4ZZZ. The event will take place on 24 October 2026 at Roma Street Parklands and will feature 13 acts across two stages, including Barkaa, Custard, The Mark Of Cain, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks and Japan’s Shonen Knife.

The announcement marks another significant chapter in the long-standing relationship between Mudhoney and Brisbane’s independent music community. While the band remains one of the defining names of the Seattle underground movement, their history with 4ZZZ stretches back more than three decades. Mudhoney first played a 4ZZZ-promoted Brisbane show in March 1990 at East Leagues Club before returning later that year for the station’s 15th anniversary celebrations as part of the Livid Festival.

For 4ZZZ, ZED51 continues the momentum generated by the station’s 50th anniversary celebrations in 2025. The inaugural Zed50 event drew strong support from audiences and prompted calls for it to become a recurring fixture on Brisbane’s cultural calendar.

“Last year 4ZZZ turned 50, to celebrate we hosted a plethora of events across three months that resulted in one heck of a birthday party,” said 4ZZZ station manager Nick in a statement.

“One such event was Zed50, a nod to the market days of old and a showcase of the sound of our community, past, present and future. ‘Do it again next year’ the crowd screamed. Well, you yelled and we listened, so we are gearing up to do it all again at ZED51.”

Mudhoney arrive in Australia as one of the most influential surviving acts from the late 1980s Seattle scene. Formed in 1988, the group became a flagship act for independent label Sub Pop and helped establish the blueprint for what would later become known globally as grunge. Their early recordings, particularly Touch Me I’m Sick and Suck You Dry, remain central works of the genre’s formative years.

The band’s influence has often been acknowledged by their peers. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder once remarked: “When it comes to grunge or even just Seattle, I think there was one band that made the definitive music of the time. It wasn’t us or Nirvana, but Mudhoney. Nirvana delivered it to the world, but Mudhoney were the band of that time and sound.”

Mudhoney’s most recent studio album, Plastic Eternity, was released in 2023 and demonstrated the group’s continued commitment to recording new material more than 35 years after their formation.

The broader ZED51 line-up reflects 4ZZZ’s long-standing commitment to diversity in Australian music. Barkaa arrives following a breakthrough period that has seen the Malyangapa and Barkindji artist become one of Australia’s most prominent hip hop voices. Her debut EP Blak Matriarchy earned ARIA Award nominations and a National Indigenous Music Award, while her 2024 album Big Tidda further expanded her audience.

Brisbane favourites Custard also feature on the bill, bringing with them a catalogue that stretches back to the 1990s Australian alternative rock boom. Adelaide heavy rock institution The Mark Of Cain will return to Brisbane while marking the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed album This Is This and previewing material from a forthcoming sixth studio album.

Other notable acts include Melbourne’s Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Osaka pop-punk veterans Shonen Knife, and a one-off reunion performance from Brisbane indie favourites I Heart Hiroshima, who will reform specifically for the festival after almost a decade away.

The event also highlights contemporary Australian acts including Tape/Off, DEM MOB, Mitch, Please, Superhotel, Still Full From Lunch and Baby Cool.

Beyond the line-up itself, ZED51 represents an ongoing effort by 4ZZZ to reinforce its role within Brisbane’s independent music ecosystem. Since launching in 1975, the station has played a significant role in supporting emerging Australian artists while providing an alternative platform for local culture.

With two stages operating without overlapping performances, organisers are positioning the festival as both a celebration of the station’s legacy and a showcase of contemporary independent music. The all-ages event will also feature market stalls and food vendors throughout the day.

As 4ZZZ moves beyond its 50th anniversary year, ZED51 signals the broadcaster’s intention to establish a continuing annual gathering that connects generations of artists and audiences. The return of Mudhoney, alongside a line-up spanning multiple decades and genres, provides a fitting symbol of that ambition.

24 October 2026, Brisbane, Roma Street Parklands

Ticketing Details:

4ZZZ Subscribers Presale: Wednesday 24 June, 12:00pm

General Public On Sale: Thursday 25 June, 12:00pm

4ZZZ Subscribers Ticket: $109.99 including booking fee

General Admission Ticket: $129.99 including booking fee

https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/a104674f-86bd-47a1-8a0c-16ce8ff71f04

Featuring: Mudhoney (USA), Barkaa, Custard, The Mark Of Cain, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Shonen Knife (Japan), I Heart Hiroshima (One Show Reformation Only), Tape/Off, DEM MOB, Mitch, Please, Superhotel, Still Full From Lunch, Baby Cool.



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