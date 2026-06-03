Zed 51 Set For Return To Brisbane's Roma Street Parklands In October 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Brisbane community broadcaster 4ZZZ has announced the return of its major live music event Zed, with Zed 51 set to take place at Roma Street Parklands on 24 October 2026. The event follows the success of Zed50, the station’s 50th anniversary celebration held in 2025, and organisers have confirmed that the same team behind last year’s event will once again produce the festival.

by Paul Cashmere

This announcement serves as an early save-the-date notice, with organisers yet to reveal the artist line-up or ticketing arrangements. Those details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The return of Zed reflects the strong community response generated by Zed50, which brought together multiple generations of Brisbane music fans and highlighted the enduring role of 4ZZZ in Australia’s independent music landscape. According to organisers, one of the most common requests following last year’s event was for the festival to continue beyond the station’s milestone anniversary celebrations.

In announcing the event, organisers said: “The wave of community support for last year’s Zed50 was nothing short of incredible and one thing we kept hearing after the event was how great it would be to do it all again. Well, get ready to mark your calendars Meanjin, for Zed 51.”

The decision to continue the Zed brand beyond the 50th anniversary year underscores the significance of the 2025 event. Zed50 was staged as a landmark celebration of 4ZZZ’s five decades on air and featured a line-up that reflected both the station’s history and its ongoing commitment to emerging Australian music.

The 2025 concert brought together Brisbane punk pioneers The Saints ’73-’78 and Brisbane alternative veterans Regurgitator, alongside Tropical Fuck Storm, Full Flower Moon Band, Big Noter, Butterfingers, Screamfeeder, Nice Biscuit, Party Dozen, Dancingwater, Flangipanis, Platonic Sex and Velociraptor. The event was held at Roma Street Parklands on 25 October 2025 and attracted strong support from the station’s audience and the broader Brisbane music community.

4ZZZ’s history stretches back to 8 December 1975, when the station commenced broadcasting just weeks after the dismissal of the Whitlam Government. The first song played on air was The Who’s Won’t Get Fooled Again, setting the tone for a station that would become one of Australia’s most influential community broadcasters.

Over the decades, 4ZZZ has played a key role in supporting local artists, alternative music and independent culture. The continuation of the Zed event provides another platform for that mission while reinforcing Brisbane’s reputation as a city with a strong grassroots music scene.

For now, organisers are encouraging music fans to reserve the date while they finalise plans for the 2026 edition. With the precedent set by Zed50, attention will now turn to who will be announced for the line-up and how the event will evolve in its second year.

Zed 51 will take place on 24 October 2026 at Roma Street Parklands, Brisbane.

Save The Date:

24 October 2026, Brisbane, Roma Street Parklands

Ticketing details to be announced.

4ZZZ-FM

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