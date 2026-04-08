Mudrat Releases Social Cohesion Live! Capturing Sold-Out Melbourne Performance - Noise11 Music News

Melbourne artist Mudrat documents the full live power of his debut album Social Cohesion with the release of Social Cohesion Live!, arriving as the rapper and punk frontman prepares for his first UK and European tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne artist Mudrat has released Social Cohesion Live!, a new live album and concert film capturing a sold-out hometown performance at Northcote Social Club during the Social Cohesion Tour in September 2025. The project arrives as Mudrat prepares to head overseas for the first time, with dates across the United Kingdom and Europe scheduled through April and May.

The recording presents the full performance of Mudrat’s debut album Social Cohesion, played in sequence with the accompanying stage interludes and audience exchanges intact. The live release is accompanied by a full-length concert film documenting the entire show from three camera angles, preserving the raw dynamic of the night for audiences beyond the venue.

The release also lands during a busy period for the Melbourne performer. Mudrat is currently on stage in Australia this week supporting Irish band The Scratch, before launching into his first international run, including appearances in the United Kingdom and continental Europe and performances at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton.

The recording of Social Cohesion Live! centres on Mudrat’s performance at Northcote Social Club, a venue that has long served as an incubator for emerging Australian acts. The show was part of the tour supporting his debut album Social Cohesion, released in August 2025.

The project captures the album as a full-length live experience, including the spoken interludes and audience interactions that framed the original show. Those moments, often omitted from conventional live releases, are preserved here to document the connection between performer and crowd that has helped build Mudrat’s reputation as a compelling live act.

Mudrat has developed a reputation for intense shows that combine the cadence of hip-hop with the physical presence of punk performance. Backed by his band The Mischief, the set moves through the entire Social Cohesion tracklist including Break Free, Last Night, I Hate Rich Cunts, You Don’t Care About Poor People, Facetoface, Mud25 and This Is Not A Single.

The band supporting Mudrat includes drummer Emile Battour, guitarist Javier Langham and bassist Noah Sole. The lineup reflects the evolution of the project from a solo studio concept into a fully formed live band.

Mudrat, the performing name of Melbourne musician Sean Thompson, first emerged under the name Kvnyl. His early work included the 2021 EP The Worst Of Me, followed by a series of singles including This Is Not A Single and Running.

By 2023 Thompson began performing under the name Mudrat, a shift he has described as recognising the transformation of his creative identity. The change also coincided with the formation of his live band, The Mischief, which expanded the sonic range of the project.

The new direction merged hip-hop flows with guitar-driven arrangements drawing from punk, nu-metal and alternative influences. Mudrat has cited artists ranging from Kendrick Lamar to Rage Against The Machine as inspirations, and the music reflects that hybrid lineage.

The debut album Social Cohesion, released in 2025, marked the culmination of that evolution. The record was written and completed rapidly, with several singles including Last Night, You Don’t Care About Poor People and FME arriving shortly before the album’s release.

The themes driving Social Cohesion are rooted in contemporary political debate in Victoria. The album title references proposed legislation framed around the concept of “social cohesion”, introduced following a series of tensions and incidents in the state.

Mudrat’s work challenges the language of that policy debate, arguing that unity cannot be imposed through restriction or silence but must be built through open confrontation of inequality and division.

That viewpoint is evident in songs such as I Hate Rich Cunts and You Don’t Care About Poor People, which combine punk intensity with hip-hop storytelling to address social and economic inequality.

Mudrat has also become known for outspoken commentary on international issues, including the war in Gaza, and has participated in charity events and protests connected to humanitarian causes. His music frequently incorporates those political themes, placing him in a lineage of politically engaged artists within both hip-hop and punk traditions.

The release of Social Cohesion Live! arrives as Mudrat prepares to introduce his live show to international audiences. The upcoming tour includes a series of support dates across the United Kingdom with artist Hyphen, as well as performances across Europe and festival appearances in Brighton.

A live recording often serves as a bridge between domestic recognition and international exposure. By documenting the full live performance of Social Cohesion, Mudrat is presenting the energy of his concerts to audiences who may encounter the music for the first time on the upcoming tour.

The project also reinforces the role of live music in shaping modern artist development. In an era dominated by streaming releases, capturing the communal experience of a concert has become a way for artists to demonstrate the full scale of their work.

Mudrat now heads into a period of intensive touring that will carry him from Australia to venues across the United Kingdom and Europe. The release serves as both a snapshot of the Social Cohesion era and a preview of what audiences overseas can expect when the band arrives on stage.

For Mudrat, the momentum surrounding Social Cohesion suggests the project is entering a new phase, moving from a local breakthrough moment in Melbourne to a broader international audience.

SOCIAL COHESION LIVE! TRACK LISTING

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

BREAK FREE

This Story Has To Begin Last Night (Interlude)

LAST NIGHT

Do You Guys Have Enemies? (Interlude)

FME

But Most Of All… (Interlude)

I HATE RICH CUNTS

Community (Interlude)

POOR PEOPLE (Interlude)

YOU DON’T CARE ABOUT POOR PEOPLE

FACETOFACE

MUD25 (Interlude)

Gaza (Interlude)

MUD25

A BEAUTIFUL MESS

Encore! (Interlude)

Do You Mind If We Take It Back? (Interlude)

THIS IS NOT A SINGLE

2NAS

Every Damn Year Is The… (Interlude)

YEAR OF THE RAT HISTORY

MUDRAT LIVE DATES

Thursday 9 April, Melbourne, Corner Hotel (supporting The Scratch)

Friday 10 April, Sydney, Crowbar (supporting The Scratch)

Saturday 11 April, Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge (supporting The Scratch)

Friday April 24, Melbourne, Howler

Wednesday April 29, Leeds, Brudenell (supporting Hyphen)

Thursday April 30, Glasgow, G2 (supporting Hyphen)

Friday May 1, Newcastle, Digital (supporting Hyphen)

Saturday May 2, Manchester, Shed (supporting Hyphen)

Monday May 4, Nottingham, Bodega (supporting Hyphen)

Tuesday May 5, Birmingham, Castle & Falcon (supporting Hyphen)

Thursday May 7, London, Scala (supporting Hyphen)

Saturday May 9, Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (supporting Hyphen)

Wednesday May 13, Brighton, The Great Escape Festival

Thursday May 14, Brighton, The Great Escape Festival

Thursday May 28, Belfast, Ulster Sports Club

Wednesday May 20, Paris, Supersonic

Friday May 22, Den Haag, Sniester Festival

Saturday May 23, Cologne, Garagen

Sunday May 24, Kalmthout, Straatfeesten

Monday May 25, Eindhoven, Altstadt

Wednesday May 27, Dublin, Bello Bar

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