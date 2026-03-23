Mullum Roots Festival 2026 Expands With Mental As Anything Headlining Return - Noise11.com

Mental As Anything lead an expanded Mullum Roots Festival 2026 line-up, with Alex Lloyd, Busby Marou and a deep Northern Rivers bill confirmed for July

by Paul Cashmere

Mullum Roots Festival will return to the Northern Rivers in 2026 with a significant step up in scale and ambition, led by the addition of Mental As Anything as headliners for the July 11 and 12 weekend.

After a sold out debut in 2025, organisers have moved quickly to build on the momentum, expanding the footprint across Mullumbimby and adding an extra venue to increase capacity. The boutique event, which leans into roots, blues, country and alt-pop, has positioned itself as a community-driven alternative to larger destination festivals, focusing on close range performances and discovery.

The inclusion of Mental As Anything brings a significant historical weight to the 2026 edition. The band’s current configuration, anchored by founding members Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa, is in the midst of a 50th anniversary revival. Formed in Sydney in 1976, the group built one of the most consistent chart runs in Australian music, delivering a catalogue that includes The Nips Are Getting Bigger, If You Leave Me Can I Come Too and Live It Up.

Their presence at Mullum Roots signals a bridging of generations, with a band whose work defined suburban Australian pop culture now stepping into a regional festival setting that values musicianship and storytelling. The Mentals’ return to active touring in 2026 follows the closure of the band in 2019 after the passing of Andrew “Greedy” Smith, making these performances part of a broader reintroduction of the catalogue to new audiences.

Beyond the headline act, the 2026 line-up reflects a curated mix of established names and emerging artists. Alex Lloyd returns to festival stages with a body of work that has remained a staple of Australian radio since the late 1990s, while Busby Marou bring their well honed acoustic sound and strong touring reputation.

Veteran and alternative voices are also prominent. Dave Graney & Clare Moore add a theatrical edge drawn from decades of independent music, while The Fauves continue their long standing contribution to Australia’s alternative rock narrative. Marcia Howard, known for her work with Goanna, and Bill Chambers, whose roots and country lineage runs deep, reinforce the festival’s connection to traditional forms.

Local identity remains central to the programming. Artists such as Jo Jo Smith, a well known figure in the Mullumbimby music community, sit alongside a broad cross section of regional and national acts including Rob Snarski & Lindy Morrison, Lucie Thorne, Abbie Cardwell and Minnie Marks.

The 2026 bill also expands its stylistic reach with artists such as Kangaroos With Machine Guns, Velcro Bully, Zen Cowboys and Women Of Country, reflecting the organisers’ intent to create a program that mirrors the diversity of the Northern Rivers music scene.

Festival organisers say the expansion is a direct response to the reception of the inaugural event. The addition of new venues is designed to ease congestion while preserving the intimate feel, with performances spread across halls, cafes and pop up spaces throughout the town. The model draws on the long tradition of regional Australian music gatherings, particularly those that grew out of Byron Bay and its surrounds, but with a distinct Mullumbimby identity shaped by its community.

Support from local partners continues to underpin the event, with Stone & Wood returning as sponsor. The brewery’s ongoing involvement reflects the broader relationship between live music and regional business in the Northern Rivers, where festivals are both cultural and economic drivers.

Mullum Roots is positioning itself as a long term fixture on the Australian festival calendar. Its emphasis on programming depth over scale, and on artist audience connection rather than spectacle, has resonated with audiences seeking a different live music experience.

With Mental As Anything now confirmed at the top of the bill and a wide ranging supporting line-up in place, the 2026 edition is shaping as a defining moment for the festival’s development.

Tickets for Mullum Roots Festival 2026 are on sale now, with organisers again warning that availability is limited following the rapid sell out of the inaugural year.

Mullum Roots Festival 2026 Dates

https://mullumrootsfest.com

11 and 12 July, Mullumbimby

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