National Pies Launch A Literal Hottest 100, the Hottest 100 Pie Songs - Noise11.com

National Pies have launched a different kind of Hottest 100. This one is literally right out of the oven … The Hottest Pie Hundred.

If you don’t think “pie” is a common subject for a song, think again. There are literally hundreds of pie songs. ‘American Pie’ has been a hit multiple times for both songwriter Don McLean and later Madonna.

The Beatles had ‘Honey Pie’ and Paul McCartney also had a solo pie song ‘Flaming Pie’.

If you like metal, Warrant had ‘Cherry Pie’, is you like soul Boyz II Men had ‘Cutie Pie’, if you like pop Jay & The Americans had ‘Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie’ and if its country you are into, Johnny Cash had ‘Pie In The Sky’.

National Pies CEO Geraldine Tebbutt is excited about the competition.

“We have a very exciting new playlist, which is bigger and better, because all 100 songs are eligible for voting,” Geraldine said.

“Lots of fans out there really enjoy listening to our Hottest Pie Hundred playlist at a backyard barbeque or on a road trip – it’s an Aussie staple for pie fans.

“Of course, people love to hear the classic pie songs, but it’s also fun to discover more unique tunes and learn how many songs about pies actually exist.”

National Pies has curated a Pie playlist of Spotify (or as it should be called here … Spotapie).

You can now vote for your favourite Pie song for a chance to win 100 National Pies and 100 cans of beer. Check out National Pies Facebook and Instagram for details.

(NB: This is NOT a paid advertorial but published for a bit of holiday fun from Noise11)

