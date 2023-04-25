Neil Young Plays First Show In Four Years With Buffalo Springfield Buddy Stephen Stills - Noise11.com

Neil Young performed his first show in four years with his co-Buffalo Springfield member and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young partner Stephen Stills at the Light Up For Blues benefit for Autism Speaks in Los Angeles on Saturday (22 April, 2023).

Young was backed by his other band Promise of the Real and joined by Stills for five Buffalo Springfield songs, one Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and a classic The Stills-Young Band performance of ‘Long May You Run’.

The Stills-Young Band was a one-off collaboration in 1976. For Young, the album slotted in between ‘Zuma’ (1975) and ‘American Stars ‘n Bars’ (1977).

Stills and Young first played together as Buffalo Springfield in 1966. Buffalo Springfield recorded three albums from 1966 to 1968 and split. Young went solo and released his first solo album ‘Neil Young’. Stills formed Crosby, Stills & Nash and released the first album Crosby, Stills & Nash’ in 1969. The following years, Young joined CSN who became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and released ‘Déjà vu’, featuring his song ‘Helpless’.

Joe Walsh joined Stills and Young for ‘Mr Soul’ and Stills for ‘Love The One You’re With’ and ‘Helplessly Hoping’.

Neil Young setlist

From Hank to Hendrix (from Harvest Moon, 1992)

Comes a Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)

Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)

Helpless (from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Déjà vu, 1970) (with Stephen Stills)

On the Way Home (from Buffalo Springfield, On The Way Home, 1968) (with Stephen Stills)

Everybody’s Wrong (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966) (with Stephen Stills)

Human Highway (from Comes A Time, 1978)

For What It’s Worth (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966) (with Stephen Stills)

Bluebird (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield Again, 1967) (with Stephen Stills)

Mr. Soul (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield Again, 1967) (with Stephen Stills and Joe Walsh)

Long May You Run (from The Stills–Young Band, Long May You Run, 1976) (with Stephen Stills)

Stephen Stills setlist

Wooden Ships (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, 1969) (with James Raymond and Chris Stills)

Love The One You’re With (from Stephen Stills, 1971) (with Joe Walsh)

Helplessly Hoping (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, 1969) (with Joe Walsh)

