 Neil Young Plays First Show In Four Years With Buffalo Springfield Buddy Stephen Stills - Noise11.com
Stephen Stills and Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stephen Stills and Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Plays First Show In Four Years With Buffalo Springfield Buddy Stephen Stills

by Paul Cashmere on April 25, 2023

in News

Neil Young performed his first show in four years with his co-Buffalo Springfield member and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young partner Stephen Stills at the Light Up For Blues benefit for Autism Speaks in Los Angeles on Saturday (22 April, 2023).

Young was backed by his other band Promise of the Real and joined by Stills for five Buffalo Springfield songs, one Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and a classic The Stills-Young Band performance of ‘Long May You Run’.

The Stills-Young Band was a one-off collaboration in 1976. For Young, the album slotted in between ‘Zuma’ (1975) and ‘American Stars ‘n Bars’ (1977).

Stills and Young first played together as Buffalo Springfield in 1966. Buffalo Springfield recorded three albums from 1966 to 1968 and split. Young went solo and released his first solo album ‘Neil Young’. Stills formed Crosby, Stills & Nash and released the first album Crosby, Stills & Nash’ in 1969. The following years, Young joined CSN who became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and released ‘Déjà vu’, featuring his song ‘Helpless’.

Joe Walsh joined Stills and Young for ‘Mr Soul’ and Stills for ‘Love The One You’re With’ and ‘Helplessly Hoping’.

Neil Young setlist

From Hank to Hendrix (from Harvest Moon, 1992)
Comes a Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)
Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)
Helpless (from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Déjà vu, 1970) (with Stephen Stills)
On the Way Home (from Buffalo Springfield, On The Way Home, 1968) (with Stephen Stills)
Everybody’s Wrong (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966) (with Stephen Stills)
Human Highway (from Comes A Time, 1978)
For What It’s Worth (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield, 1966) (with Stephen Stills)
Bluebird (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield Again, 1967) (with Stephen Stills)
Mr. Soul (from Buffalo Springfield, Buffalo Springfield Again, 1967) (with Stephen Stills and Joe Walsh)
Long May You Run (from The Stills–Young Band, Long May You Run, 1976) (with Stephen Stills)

Stephen Stills setlist

Wooden Ships (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, 1969) (with James Raymond and Chris Stills)
Love The One You’re With (from Stephen Stills, 1971) (with Joe Walsh)
Helplessly Hoping (from Crosby, Stills & Nash, 1969) (with Joe Walsh)

Helpless

Mr Soul

Long May You Run

Wooden Ships

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Williams of Reuben Tice and Skyhooks photo from the Tony Williams collection supplied by Peter Green
Pre-Skyhooks Band Reuben Tice Played A Sneaky Show In Melbourne

Reuben Tice, the precursor to Skyhooks, played for the first time in years in Melbourne over the weekend.

1 hour ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Speaks Up About The Death of David Crosby

Graham Nash says his late bandmate David Crosby's death hit him "like an earthquake".

1 day ago
Dame Edna
Australian Comedy Legend Barry Humphries Dies Aged 89

Australian comedy legend Barry Humphries has died in Sydney at age 89.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones Child of the Moon
The Rolling Stones 1968 Michael Lindsay-Hogg Video ‘Child of the Moon’ Restored to 4K

The 1968 Rolling Stones ‘Child Of The Moon’ video, directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg who filmed The Beatles Let It Be/Get Back has been fully restored to 4K quality.

3 days ago
Judy Collins
Judy Collins Australian Tour Rescheduled To March 2024

Legendary singer Judy Collins has rescheduled her Australian tour for March 2024.

5 days ago
You Am I Tommy
You Am I To Perform The Who’s Tommy

You Am I will cover the classic The Who rock opera ‘Tommy’ in July and August.

7 days ago
Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11
Russell Morris To Perform Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne With Orchestra

Russell Morris will perform in both Sydney and Melbourne in July with the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony orchestra and a ten-piece band.

7 days ago