Neil Young Pulls Out Of Glastonbury 2025 - Noise11.com

Neil Young at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Pulls Out Of Glastonbury 2025

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2025

in News

Neil Young has pulled out of the 2025 Glastonbury music festival in the UK saying it is “under corporate control” and “the BBC wanted us to do things in a way we were not interested in.

At his official website, Neil posted,

“The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favorite outdoor gigs. We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. it seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way i remember it being. Thanks for coming to see us the last time!
———-
We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn – off, and not for me like it used to be.
Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour.
LOVE Neil
Be well”

Neil Young played Glastonbury for the first (and obviously now last) time in 2009.

The setlist was:

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)
Mansion on the Hill (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
Are You Ready for the Country? (from Old Ways, 1985)
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Spirit Road (from Chrome Dreams II, 2007)
Words (Between the Lines of Age)
Cinnamon Girl (Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Mother Earth (Natural Anthem) (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
The Needle and the Damage Done
Comes a Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)
Unknown Legend (from Harvest Moon, 1992)
Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)
Down by the River (Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Get Behind the Wheel (from Fork In the Road, 2009)
Rockin’ in the Free World (from Freedom, 1989)

Encore:
A Day in the Life (The Beatles cover)

Young last performed on 5 October 2024 at Harvest Moon: A Gathering 2024. His last tour ‘Coastal Tour 2023’ ended 24 July, 2023 in Toronto. Young’s last Australia tour was ‘Alchemy’ in 2013.

