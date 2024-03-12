Neneh Cherry To Release Memoir ‘A Thousand Threads’ - Noise11.com

Neneh Cherry will publish her memoir ‘A Thousand Threads’ in October.

The book promises to be “A deeply personal and powerful memoir”.

According to Penhuin Books:

Top of the Pops, December 1988. The world sat up as a young woman made her debut: gold bra, gold bomber jacket, and proudly, gloriously, seven months pregnant. This was no ordinary artist. This was Neneh Cherry.

But navigating fame and family wasn’t always simple. In this beautiful and deeply personal memoir, Cherry remembers the collaborations, the highs and lows, the friendships and loves, and the addictions and traumas that have shaped her as a woman and an artist. At the heart of it, always, is family: the extraordinary three generations of artists and musicians that are her inheritance and her legacy.

Musician. Songwriter. Collaborator. Activist. Mother. Daughter. Lover. Friend. Icon. This is her story.

Turned a new leaf into another chapter! 3×20 = now I’m 60 and what a magnificent birthday it’s been! I’m really happy and slightly terrified to announce that I have written a book… https://t.co/saGnbvDSEv pic.twitter.com/hQ5VjYp9dg — Neneh Cherry (@misscherrylala) March 11, 2024

Neneh Cherry is the step-daughter of jazz great Don Cherry, who played with Ornette Coleman and the half-sister of musician Eagle-Eye Cherry.

Neneh released her debut album ‘Raw Like Sushi’ in 1989. It featured the hit song ‘Buffalo Stance’. Her most recent album ‘The Versions’ in 2022 featured reworkings of her songs.

Brother Eagle-Eye had a hit with ‘Save Tonight’ in 1997. His most recent album ‘Back On Track’ was released in January 2023.

