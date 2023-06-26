New York Plans Tina Turner Tribute - Noise11.com

The late Tina Turner is set to be honoured in New York City at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular next month.

Turner passed away aged 83 last month after a long battle with illnesses, including intestinal cancer and kidney problems.

During the “Golden Mile” display element of the Macy’s event, thousands of golden shells will create a cascade stretching across the East River to honour the Private Dancer singer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip and The Roots will also perform at the 47th edition of the annual event. It will be hosted by U.S. TV stars Rutledge Wood and Zuri Hall.

“Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s second to none,” Jen Neal, executive vice president, live event and specials, NBCUniversal entertainment and streaming said.

The celebrity-packed summer bash will take place between New York’s East 26th and East 40th streets from 8 pm U.S. Eastern Time.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

