 Next Eminem Song Will Feature Big Sean and Babytron - Noise11.com
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean

Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean

Next Eminem Song Will Feature Big Sean and Babytron

by Music-News.com on July 2, 2024

in News

Eminem’s new single ‘Tobey’ will feature Big Sean and Babytron.

Eminem announced the second single off his upcoming album ‘The Death of Slim Shady: (Coup De Grâce)’ will be a collaboration with his fellow Detroit natives.

‘Tobey’ is believed to be a reference to ‘Spider-Man’s Tobey Maguire based on a lyric from the teaser will be accompanied by a video directed by Cole Bennett.

Big Sean raps: “Tobey Maguire got bit by a Spider, but me, see it was a goat.”

Eminem announced the new album during the NFL Draft in April with a ‘Detroit Murder Files’ crime show teaser.

The clip showed a true crime reporter discussing the death of Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady, saying: “Through his complex… tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies.”

Frequent collaborator 50 Cent was then seen saying: “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath,” before the reporter continued: “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

‘Tobey’ is Eminem’s first collaboration with Babytron and fourth with Big Sean.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Eminem is being tipped to headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “It’s been a long time coming but finally, after years of trying, Emily Eavis could be about to get her wish.

“It’s by no means a done deal but with a successful comeback in motion a huge headline slot next year makes sense.

“I’m sure everyone behind the scenes is willing things to work out.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Michael J Fox Appears With Coldplay At Glastonbury

Coldplay were joined on stage by Michael J. Fox for their Glastonbury gig.

11 hours ago
Diplo
Diplo Sued For Unlawful Dissemination

Diplo has been sued for unlawful dissemination of explicit content.

5 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Justin Timberlake Returns To Social Media After DUI Charge

Justin Timberlake has taken to social media days after his recent DWI arrest.

5 days ago
Troy Cassar-Daley by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Troy Cassar-Daley On Writing With Don Walker, Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes

Troy Cassar-Daley first worked with Don Walker on the Cold Chisel song ‘HQ454 Monroe’ from the 2012 album ‘No Plans’. Since then he has written more with Don as well as individually with Jimmy Barnes and with Ian Moss.

7 days ago
Henry Wagons
Henry Wagons Christens Fourth Solo Album ‘Four Seasons’

Melbourne singer songwriter Henry Wagons will release his fourth solo album ‘Four Seasons’ in August.

June 24, 2024
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Prince William Spotted At Taylor Swift Concert In London

Prince William was spotted getting his groove on at Taylor Swift's London concert.

June 24, 2024
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ashanti and Nelly Wed

Ashanti and Nelly are already married.

June 21, 2024