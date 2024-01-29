 Nick Cave Adds Six More Shows Across Australia - Noise11.com
Nick Cave Adds Six More Shows Across Australia

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2024

in News

Nick Cave has added six more shows to his Solo Australian tour with one additional show for Sydney and Melbourne and new shows for Wollongong, Gold Coast, Canberra and Brisbane.

Nick Cave will perform the show accompanied by Colin Greenwood of Radiohead. All previously announced shows have sold out and this tour will be Cave’s only Australian shows for 2024.

Nick Cave dates are:

25, 26 and 27* April, 2024 The Plenary, Melbourne
29, 30 April, 5, 6, 7 May 2024 State Theatre, Sydney
3* May, 2024 ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney
9* May, 2024 Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
10* May, 2024 Royal Theatre, Canberra
12* May, 2024 The Star Theatre, Gold Coast
13* May, 2024 Great Hall, Brisbane Convention Centre, Brisbane

New show tickets go on sale Tuesday January 30 at 10am AEDT from nickcave.com

