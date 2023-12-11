Nick Cave Announces Australian Shows With Colin Greenwood of Radiohead - Noise11.com

Nick Cave will perform in Sydney and Melbourne and he will be accompanied by Colin Greenwood, bass guitarist for Radiohead.

“I cannot wait to bring this special show to Australia next year, accompanied by the great Colin Greenwood. It is a privilege to share the songs with an audience in this way – stripped back and unadorned, revealing their essential nature,” said Nick Cave.

Greenwood accompanied Cave on Cave’s recent US dates.

Nick Cave setlist 8 October 2023, Beacon Theatre, New York

Girl in Amber

Higgs Boson Blues

Jesus of the Moon

Galleon Ship

Euthanasia

O Children

I Need You

Waiting for You

Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

Balcony Man

Carnage

The Mercy Seat

Black Hair

(Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?

The Weeping Song

Into My Arms

Jubilee Street

Push the Sky Away

Encore:

Love Letter

Palaces of Montezuma

Cosmic Dancer (T. Rex cover)

Nobody’s Baby Now

Shivers

Give Us a Kiss

The Ship Song

God Is in the House

NICK CAVE

Solo

Accompanied by Colin Greenwood

Presented by Billions

25 and 26 APRIL, 2024 THE PLENARY, MELBOURNE

29 and 30 April, 2024STATE THEATRE, SYDNEY

Tickets on sale Wednesday 13 December at 10am AEDT from nickcave.com

