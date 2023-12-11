 Nick Cave Announces Australian Shows With Colin Greenwood of Radiohead - Noise11.com
Nick Cave Announces Australian Shows With Colin Greenwood of Radiohead

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2023

in News

Nick Cave will perform in Sydney and Melbourne and he will be accompanied by Colin Greenwood, bass guitarist for Radiohead.

“I cannot wait to bring this special show to Australia next year, accompanied by the great Colin Greenwood. It is a privilege to share the songs with an audience in this way – stripped back and unadorned, revealing their essential nature,” said Nick Cave.

Greenwood accompanied Cave on Cave’s recent US dates.

Nick Cave setlist 8 October 2023, Beacon Theatre, New York

Girl in Amber
Higgs Boson Blues
Jesus of the Moon
Galleon Ship
Euthanasia
O Children
I Need You
Waiting for You
Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
Balcony Man
Carnage
The Mercy Seat
Black Hair
(Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?
The Weeping Song
Into My Arms
Jubilee Street
Push the Sky Away

Encore:
Love Letter
Palaces of Montezuma
Cosmic Dancer (T. Rex cover)
Nobody’s Baby Now
Shivers
Give Us a Kiss
The Ship Song
God Is in the House

NICK CAVE
Solo
Accompanied by Colin Greenwood
Presented by Billions

25 and 26 APRIL, 2024 THE PLENARY, MELBOURNE
29 and 30 April, 2024STATE THEATRE, SYDNEY

Tickets on sale Wednesday 13 December at 10am AEDT from nickcave.com

