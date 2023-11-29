 Nick Cave Novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ To Be Made Into TV Series - Noise11.com
Nick Cave The Death of Bunny Munro

Nick Cave Novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ To Be Made Into TV Series

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2023

in News

Nick Cave’s 2009 novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ will be made into a limited television series.

The novel is set in Brighton, UK, where Cave resides. It is about a womaniser and alcohol abusing Bunny Munro, who’s life goes more and more frenzied.

Sky Studios will produce the six-part series with Matt Smith starring as Munro. Smith was the 11th Dr Who and played Mr Sir Prince Phillip in the 2016-2017 series of The Crown.

Nick Cave told The Hollywood Reporter “Finally, someone with the courage to take on this unholy tale. I am thrilled that Sky and Clerkenwell Films are bringing Bunny to life, in all his flawed glory, and I can think of nobody better than Matt Smith to play him.”

Cave has also been working on the next Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds album. He was mixing the new record in Buffalo in early November so expect at first half of 2024 release.

The most recent Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album was ‘Ghosteen’ in October 2019. Nick Cave and Warren Ellis also released the album ‘Carnage’ in 2021.

