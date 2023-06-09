 Nick Mason’s Saucerful Full of Secrets Show Takes Pink Floyd Fans To A Time Few Heard Live - Noise11.com
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Full of Secrets Show Takes Pink Floyd Fans To A Time Few Heard Live

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2023

in News

While Roger Waters and David Gilmour’s solo shows have traditionally been the best of Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ and beyond, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets shows give fans a rare insight into the early days of Pink Floyd with every song sourced from before ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

Nick Mason tells Noise11.com, “The one thing you can guarantee is that you are never more than five meters away from someone playing ‘Comfortably Numb’. To some extent, what is important about the earlier work is that it shows where we came from and then went to. I have to say, it is inevitable that the early work is overtaken by the more popular material like ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ and ‘The Wall’ and so on. An audience will usually come for those songs from that era. What’s quite nice about this is the rediscovery”.

Many of the songs from Nick’s set were never or rarely performed live by Pink Floyd in the day. “We like to think that there are some songs, that if they were performed, they were performed over 50 years ago. They are fun to play. That’s the interesting thing about the early work. It is not quite so critical to play it exactly as it was played on the record”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason.

NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

➢ Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 September – Melbourne, Forum Theatre
➢ Tuesday 19 September – Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre
➢ Thursday 21 & Friday 22 September – Sydney, Enmore Theatre
➢ Monday 25 September – Perth, Riverside Theatre

For tickets and tour information visit https://www.tegdainty.com/

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Premieres ‘Key To The Highway’ Video From Upcoming ’24 Nights’

Eric Clapton has delivered another live performance video with 'Key To the Highway' from the upcoming expanded '24 Nights'.

2 hours ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Giles Martin Modernises The Beach Boys Pet Sounds

Giles Martin, the music producer son of the late Beatles studio wizard George Martin, insists The Beatles "wouldn’t have made" 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' without The Beach Boys' 'Pet Sounds'.

1 day ago
“The Girl From Ipanema” Astrud Gilberto Dies At Age 83

Astrud Gilberto, the female voice of the classic ‘The Girl From Ipanema’ has died at her home in Philadelphia at age 83.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom
Bob Dylan Resumes Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in Europe

Bob Dylan is back on the road touring ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ in Europe.

2 days ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Live At Newport To Be Officially Released

On June 24, 2022, Joni Mitchell surprised music fans at the Newport Jazz Festival with her first appearance in 20 years.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney 1964 Eyes of the Storm
Paul McCartney To Publish ‘1964: Eyes of the Storm’ With His Personal Photographs

Paul McCartney will launch his new book ‘1964: Eyes of the Storm’ with actor Stanley Tucci with a livestream from London on June 29.

2 days ago
Russell Morris, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Russell Morris To Perform 1969 Hit ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time’ For The First Time on Orchestra Shows

Russell Morris has never performed his 1969 hit ‘Its Only A Matter of Time’ but will for the first time when he performed his orchestra shows in Sydney and Melbourne in July.

3 days ago