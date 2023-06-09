Nick Mason’s Saucerful Full of Secrets Show Takes Pink Floyd Fans To A Time Few Heard Live - Noise11.com

While Roger Waters and David Gilmour’s solo shows have traditionally been the best of Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ and beyond, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets shows give fans a rare insight into the early days of Pink Floyd with every song sourced from before ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

Nick Mason tells Noise11.com, “The one thing you can guarantee is that you are never more than five meters away from someone playing ‘Comfortably Numb’. To some extent, what is important about the earlier work is that it shows where we came from and then went to. I have to say, it is inevitable that the early work is overtaken by the more popular material like ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ and ‘The Wall’ and so on. An audience will usually come for those songs from that era. What’s quite nice about this is the rediscovery”.

Many of the songs from Nick’s set were never or rarely performed live by Pink Floyd in the day. “We like to think that there are some songs, that if they were performed, they were performed over 50 years ago. They are fun to play. That’s the interesting thing about the early work. It is not quite so critical to play it exactly as it was played on the record”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason.

NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

➢ Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 September – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

➢ Tuesday 19 September – Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre

➢ Thursday 21 & Friday 22 September – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

➢ Monday 25 September – Perth, Riverside Theatre

For tickets and tour information visit https://www.tegdainty.com/

