Nicki Minaj To Release First Album In Five Years - Noise11.com

Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first album in five years was on the way.

Minaj revealed the news via Twitter on Monday.

“10/20/23 The Album,” she tweeted alongside emojis of a CD and a pink bow.

The new album would mark the Chun Swae rapper’s fifth LP, coming five years after the release of 2018’s Queen – which peaked at No 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The announcement of Nicki’s forthcoming album followed a hint via Instagram last month that she would headline a tour.

“Do you want me to perform this song on the NM5 TOUR?” the rapper captioned an Instagram video scored by her collaborative single with Drake and Lil Wayne, Seeing Green. “Do you want a YMCMB STADIUM TOUR after that? I rlly get to rap w|the best to ever do it. And still learning from them behind the scenes every day. Yikes.”

Nicki’s did not confirm whether her upcoming, as-yet-untitled album would be released via her own record label Heavy On It. She announced the label’s inception earlier this year on her Queen Radio show.

