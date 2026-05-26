 Night At The Parkland Expands Brisbane Run With Aloe Blacc, Missy Higgins And Icehouse - Noise11 Music News
Missy Higgins Photo by Emma Goodland

Missy Higgins Photo by Emma Goodland

Night At The Parkland Expands Brisbane Run With Aloe Blacc, Missy Higgins And Icehouse

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2026

in Live,News

Night At The Parkland returns to Brisbane in September with Aloe Blacc joining an expanded line-up that stretches the Roma Street Parkland concert series across three weekends and nine performances.

by Paul Cashmere

Night At The Parkland will return to Brisbane in September with organisers expanding the open air concert series to nine shows across three weekends, adding Grammy nominated artist Aloe Blacc to a programme built around Australian headline acts including Missy Higgins, Icehouse, PNAU, The Temper Trap and Human Nature.

The event follows the debut season in 2025. Organisers have increased the scale of the event after strong attendance in its first year, extending the season from 4 September to 20 September at Roma Street Parkland.

The expansion reflects a broader trend in the live music market, with promoters increasingly turning to destination style events and outdoor settings to create experiences outside traditional venues and arenas. Brisbane’s festival calendar has become more competitive in recent years, with promoters seeking ways to distinguish live events through location and curated programming.

Among the headline announcements is Aloe Blacc, whose 11 September performance forms part of his Wake Me Up tour and marks his first Australian performances in seven years. The singer and songwriter, recognised globally through tracks including I Need A Dollar and his featured role on Wake Me Up, joins a schedule weighted heavily towards established Australian artists.

The opening weekend begins with The Cruel Sea and Magic Dirt on 4 September, featuring a performance marking the 30th anniversary of The Cruel Sea’s double platinum number one album Three Legged Dog. Katie Noonan follows on 5 September with Jeff Buckley’s Grace, the live production that has already toured nationally following a series of sold out dates.

Further performances include Yesterday’s Gone: The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, Human Nature’s All The Hits Live production and an Icehouse return after a sold out appearance at last year’s event.

PNAU will take over the penultimate night on 19 September with a dance focused standing performance. The group arrives with new material from AHHCade, due for release in July. The series closes on 20 September with Missy Higgins.

Second Sunday co-founder Cameron Coghlan said organisers were focused on building on the first year’s momentum.
“We’re incredibly proud to see Night at The Parkland return for its second year, building on a strong debut and creating even more opportunities for audiences to enjoy great live music in a unique outdoor setting,” he said.

Co-founder Brendan Maher added that the broader line-up was designed to appeal across multiple audiences and genres.

Brisbane Festival Artistic Director Ebony Bott said the concert series had quickly become part of the city’s broader cultural calendar.

“Following a hugely successful debut season, we’re excited to welcome Night at The Parkland back to Brisbane Festival in 2026, bigger, bolder and expanded across three incredible weekends.”

Night At The Parkland tickets go on sale to the general public on 2 June, with presales beginning on 28 May. Organisers have also confirmed that sister event Night At The Barracks will return to Sydney later in the year.

Dates:

4 September, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland, The Cruel Sea And Magic Dirt
5 September, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland, Katie Noonan: Jeff Buckley’s Grace
6 September, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland, Yesterday’s Gone: The Fleetwood Mac Legacy
11 September, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland, Aloe Blacc
12 September, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland, The Temper Trap
13 September, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland, Human Nature, All The Hits Live
18 September, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland, Icehouse
19 September, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland, PNAU
20 September, Brisbane, Roma Street Parkland, Missy Higgins

Tickets on sale: General public, Tuesday 2 June, 9am AEST. Presale begins Thursday 28 May, 9am AEST.

https://nightattheparkland.com.au

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