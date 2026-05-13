Night At The Barracks Returns To Sydney In 2026 With Aloe Blacc, Ben Folds And Major Australian Line-Up - Noise11 Music News

Manly’s North Head Sanctuary will once again host Night At The Barracks in 2026, with the award-winning open-air concert series returning for a fifth consecutive season featuring Aloe Blacc, Ben Folds, The Temper Trap, Boy & Bear, PNAU, Sneaky Sound System, The Cruel Sea and more under the stars.

by Paul Cashmere

The Night At The Barracks concert series will return to Sydney’s Manly North Head Sanctuary from 11 September to 3 October 2026, marking its fifth consecutive season as one of Australia’s signature outdoor live music events. The program will run across four weekends and is again presented by Toyota, bringing together international headliners and leading Australian artists in a unique heritage setting.

The 2026 edition opens on Friday 11 September and closes on Saturday 3 October, with performances staged in the historic Barracks precinct at North Head Sanctuary. The event has established itself as a key fixture on the Sydney spring calendar, combining large scale production with a deliberately intimate, open-air format.

This year’s international highlights include Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc and Emmy nominated pianist and composer Ben Folds. Blacc will perform on Saturday 12 September as part of his Wake Me Up tour, marking his first Sydney appearance in seven years. Ben Folds is scheduled for Saturday 26 September with his Ben Folds & A Piano tour, presenting material spanning both his solo career and Ben Folds Five catalogue.

The Australian line-up is equally prominent, led by The Temper Trap, Boy & Bear, The Cruel Sea, Magic Dirt, JET, Sneaky Sound System, The Potbelleez, PNAU and Katie Noonan. The Cruel Sea will present a special performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of their double platinum album Three Legged Dog. Katie Noonan will perform her acclaimed Jeff Buckley’s Grace show following an extensive national tour.

Sneaky Sound System, featuring Connie Mitchell and DJ Angus McDonald, will appear with guests The Potbelleez on Saturday 19 September, with both acts performing in an unseated format designed for a dance floor experience. PNAU will perform on Friday 25 September, with the trio also set to release their new album AHHCade in late July ahead of the show.

Dave Gleeson will premiere Long Way To The Top on Sunday 13 September, a live show featuring classic Australian rock songs by AC/DC, INXS, Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil and Powderfinger.

Night At The Barracks co-founders from Second Sunday Co described the milestone season as a continuation of the event’s growing reputation. Cameron Coghlan said, “Now in its fifth year, Night at The Barracks continues to elevate its offering, reinforcing its place as a premium destination for live music.” Brendan Maher added, “We are proud to continue to bring stellar line ups to our series year after year. It is always so rewarding to see people having the times of their lives in our beautiful and unique venue.”

The Harbour Trust, which oversees North Head Sanctuary, highlighted the cultural and environmental significance of the location. Executive Director Janet Carding said, “The Harbour Trust welcomes this standout event on the Australian music festival calendar where music, heritage and atmosphere meet for an extraordinary experience uniquely at North Head Sanctuary against the backdrop of its historic buildings.”

Northern Beaches Mayor Sue Heins also reinforced the event’s community and sustainability value, noting its role in supporting local business and reducing environmental impact while showcasing the coastline in a controlled footprint environment.

Sustainability remains a core focus for the 2026 season, with organisers continuing initiatives including reusable aluminium cups, merchandise made from 100 percent recycled materials, renewable energy powering the site and expanded public transport access. Electric shuttle buses will be introduced alongside on site bike racks to encourage low emission travel.

Ticketing begins with presales on 15 May at 9am AEST, running until 20 May at 8am AEST. General public tickets go on sale Wednesday 20 May at 9am AEST via nightatthebarracks.com.au.

The 2026 series will also feature support performances from artists including Lastlings, Charlie Collins, Wilsn, Alice Ivy, Lindsey Kraft, Georgia Fields and Birren.

Night At The Barracks continues to position itself as a hybrid of festival scale and curated concert experience, with its North Head setting remaining central to its identity as both a cultural and environmental showcase.

SEPTEMBER

FRIDAY 11, Boy & Bear, North Head Sanctuary

SATURDAY 12, Aloe Blacc, North Head Sanctuary

SUNDAY 13, Dave Gleeson Long Way To The Top, North Head Sanctuary

FRIDAY 18, The Temper Trap, North Head Sanctuary

SATURDAY 19, Sneaky Sound System with The Potbelleez, North Head Sanctuary

FRIDAY 25, PNAU, North Head Sanctuary

SATURDAY 26, Ben Folds, North Head Sanctuary

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