Ninth Rihanna Album Isn't Far Off - Noise11.com

Ninth Rihanna Album Isn’t Far Off

by Music-News.com on August 13, 2024

in News

Rihanna is reportedly set to release her ninth studio album. Rihanna is believed to be preparing for her first record release in eight years.

The Sun published quotes from an unnamed “well-placed industry insider” claiming Rihanna is gearing up to unveil a new album, having already recorded and thrown out an entire record’s worth of material.

“It’s been a running joke how long Rihanna’s ninth album has taken to be released, but finally the wait is almost over,” the insider reportedly said.

“Because she wants it to sound fresh, and because of where Rihanna is at in her life, practically everything was scrapped.”

The source added Rihanna had experimented with a number of different genres before deciding nothing she’d worked on was good enough.

“She has gone from pop to reggae to hip hop and everything in between,” the source reportedly told the outlet.

Rihanna’s last album, Anti, dropped in 2016. Since then, the singer has started a family with her partner, A$AP Rocky, 35, giving birth to their son, RZA, in May 2022. He was followed by a sister, Riot Rose, born in August 2023.

An entrepreneur, Rihanna has also been busy building up her reported net worth of more than $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion) via her highly successful Fenty cosmetics and Savage X Fenty lingerie businesses.

