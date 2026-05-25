No Cure Announce Debut Album It Is Going To Get Dark, Release New Track Convulsing In The Dark - Noise11 Music News

No Cure have set July 10 for the release of their first full length album, It Is Going To Get Dark, with the Alabama hardcore band introducing the record through the new single Convulsing In The Dark.

by Paul Cashmere

Alabama metallic hardcore band No Cure have announced the release of their debut full length album, It Is Going To Get Dark, due on July 10 through SharpTone Records, while simultaneously unveiling the first track from the project, Convulsing In The Dark. The release marks a significant point for a band that has built momentum through relentless touring and a growing reputation across the American heavy music underground.

The announcement represents the next stage in a rapid rise for No Cure, a band that has developed a following within contemporary hardcore by combining straight edge ideology, death metal precision and the direct aggression of DIY punk culture. Their first proper album arrives after a succession of shorter releases and extensive touring, reflecting a wider trend in heavy music where bands increasingly establish audiences through grassroots touring circuits before committing to a full length release.

According to vocalist Blaythe Steuer, the material on It Is Going To Get Dark extends beyond personal experiences and into broader concerns surrounding social instability and internal turmoil.

“There is a deep malaise overhead as we are subjected to the way the world is turning,” Steuer said. “It is clear that things are getting worse, and there is no end in sight.”

He connected the album’s themes to both personal circumstances and the band’s demanding touring schedule.

“This fixation combined with the gruelling touring lifestyle we’ve lived the past few years has resulted in the perfect first No Cure LP,” he said. “We recorded this deep in the woods of Alabama between tours, and loss surrounded the band as it was being written.”

Steuer added that the record was designed as a cohesive listening experience rather than a collection of disconnected tracks.

“Each song has purpose and it is critically important that we deliver a record that is worth listening to from start to finish.”

The album was produced and engineered by longtime collaborator Kevin Langley and recorded in an isolated cabin environment in Alabama, a setting that has also played a role in shaping some of the band’s previous work. Recording in remote locations has become a familiar process for many heavy artists seeking fewer distractions and a more concentrated creative environment.

The first single, Convulsing In The Dark, appears to consolidate many of the stylistic elements No Cure have explored over recent years. The track shifts between hardcore rhythms and death metal structures while introducing more atmospheric moments through choral elements and abrupt changes in tempo and intensity.

Steuer described the song as a broad representation of the band’s influences.

“Convulsing In The Dark brings our wide base of influences as a band into one song,” he said. “It is the perfect taste of what is to come.”

He also referenced the song’s accompanying visual with a typically irreverent sense of humour.

“The music video features full male nudity too, which is joyous, as Nick Chance’s physical form was sculpted in the visage of a god.”

No Cure formed in Birmingham, Alabama in 2021 and quickly established themselves through an uncompromising work ethic and frequent live appearances. Early releases such as Wronging The Righted and The Commitment To Permanence helped define their identity, while their 2024 EP I Hope I Die Here expanded thematic territory by examining aspects of Southern American culture including fraternity life, religion and local history.

The group also attracted attention beyond music headlines in late 2024 after vocalist Blaythe Steuer and bassist Jake Murnane were stabbed while attempting to break up a fight following a show. Rather than seek public fundraising support, the band sold limited merchandise to cover Murnane’s medical expenses, reinforcing the fiercely independent ethos that has become central to their image.

With It Is Going To Get Dark now set for release, No Cure move into a different phase of their career. The album arrives carrying expectations built through years of touring and increasingly visible support within the hardcore community. The next test will be whether the band’s underground momentum can translate into a broader audience while retaining the intensity that first established their reputation.

It Is Going To Get Dark Track Listing:

When The Spasms Cease

Oblivion Crusade

Brain Matter Displacement (Ft. Jayway)

Slowly Turning Blue

Ironclad (Ft. Tyler Short)

Starved In Sanctuary (My Hands Are In Your Chest Cavity)

My World In Flames

Convulsing In The Dark

Sharpen The Blade (Ft. Skyler Condor)

Purity Spiral (Ft. Vincent Bennett)

I Am Still Fucking Straight Edge

Everything I Love Is Dead Or Dying

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