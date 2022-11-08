 Jeff Cook of Country Band Alabama Dies At Age 73 - Noise11.com
Alabama Photo Credit: Steven Goldstein/CMA

Alabama Photo Credit: Steven Goldstein/CMA

Jeff Cook of Country Band Alabama Dies At Age 73

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2022

in News

Jeff Cook, a founding member of US country band Alabama, has died at age 73.

Cook played fiddle, guitar and keyboards for the band. Alabama formed in Alabama in 1969. Cook created Cook Sound Studios in Fort Payne, Alabama and was also the founder of radio station WQRX-AM, also in Alabama.

Cook left the band in 2017 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s but returned for 50th anniversary dates in March this year.

Alabama won nine CMA Awards, including CMA Entertainer of the Year awards three years in a row (1982–1984). Additionally, they took home the CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year from 1981 to 1983 as well as Instrumental Group of the Year in 1981 and 1982 and Album of the Year for The Closer You Get in 1983. The band was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

“Few bands are more ubiquitous in Country Music today than Alabama. Jeff was instrumental to Alabama’s high energy stage presence and authentic Country sound. My deepest condolences to Jeff’s family, friends and the band.” – Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO

