No Cure Release Debut Album It Is Going To Get Dark, Share 'Brain Matter Displacement' Video - Noise11 Music News

Alabama metallic hardcore band No Cure have released their first full length album, It Is Going To Get Dark, alongside a new video for the track ‘Brain Matter Displacement’, marking a significant step for one of the fastest growing names in the American hardcore underground.



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by Paul Cashmere

Alabama metallic hardcore band No Cure have released their debut album, It Is Going To Get Dark, through SharpTone Records, accompanied by a new performance video for the track ‘Brain Matter Displacement’. The twelve song record expands on the group’s established blend of metallic hardcore and death metal while documenting a difficult period in the band’s history both on and off the road.

For No Cure, the release represents the culmination of a rapid rise that has seen the Birmingham, Alabama five piece establish a following through relentless touring and a series of increasingly ambitious releases. While the band’s uncompromising sound has earned attention within the heavy music community, the debut album also reflects broader themes of uncertainty and emotional strain that extend beyond the hardcore scene.

Vocalist Blaythe Steuer said the record was shaped by both the state of the world and the personal experiences the band endured while writing and recording.

“There is a deep malaise overhead as we are subjected to the way the world is turning,” Steuer said. “It is clear that things are getting worse, and there is no end in sight.”

He explained that constant touring, combined with personal loss, informed the creative direction of the project.

“This fixation combined with the gruelling touring lifestyle we’ve lived the past few years has resulted in the perfect first No Cure LP. We recorded this deep in the woods of Alabama between tours, and loss surrounded the band as it was being written.”

Steuer added that despite growing audiences and increasingly successful tours, the period remained personally difficult for the band.

“Despite the great shows and tours we’ve been doing, this has been a painful time for the band. Each song has purpose and it is critically important that we deliver a record that is worth listening to from start to finish. If you don’t see that it is going to get dark yet, you will soon.”

The accompanying video for ‘Brain Matter Displacement’ reinforces the intensity of the recording through a performance driven visual presentation that mirrors the song’s pace and aggression.

The album follows a steady progression for No Cure since the band’s formation in Birmingham in 2021. Their early release, The Commitment To Permanence, established the group’s straight edge identity within the metallic hardcore scene. That momentum accelerated with the 2024 EP I Hope I Die Here, which expanded their audience while retaining an uncompromising DIY approach.

Throughout those releases, No Cure have combined hardcore punk with technical death metal influences, while their lyrics have explored personal struggle, social decline and straight edge principles. The band’s current line-up features vocalist Blaythe Steuer, guitarists Aesop Mongo and Kyle Ray, bassist Jake Murnane and drummer Duncan Newey.

The release of It Is Going To Get Dark continues a strong period for heavy music, with younger hardcore acts increasingly finding international audiences through constant touring and independent grassroots support before reaching larger record labels. No Cure’s move to a full length release reflects that pathway while maintaining the abrasive sound that established the band’s reputation.

Following the album’s release, No Cure are continuing a North American headline tour supported by Big Ass Truck, I.E., Bayway and Boltcutter as they take the new material to live audiences.

It Is Going To Get Dark Track Listing

When The Spasms Cease

Oblivion Crusade

Brain Matter Displacement (Ft. Jayway)

Slowly Turning Blue

Ironclad (Ft. Tyler Short)

Starved In Sanctuary (My Hands Are In Your Chest Cavity)

My World In Flames

Convulsing In The Dark

Sharpen The Blade (Ft. Skyler Condor)

Purity Spiral (Ft. Vincent Bennett)

I Am Still Fucking Straight Edge

Everything I Love Is Dead Or Dying

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