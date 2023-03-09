 Noel Gallagher Releases Remix With Robert Smith - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher Releases Remix With Robert Smith

by Music-News.com on March 9, 2023

in News

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released the remix of ‘Pretty Boy’ featuring The Cure’s Robert Smith.

Gallagher recruited emo legend Robert and the group’s drummer Jason Cooper for the “spaced-out” version of the high-energy tune.

Robert said: “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out – Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with – and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon…”

The original was released as the lead single to Noel’s upcoming studio album ‘Council Skies’, which is released on June 2.

Former The Smiths star Johnny Marr also plays guitar on the track.

So far, Noel has released two tracks, also including the anthemic ‘Easy Now’.

Gallagher went back to his roots for the record.

He said of the album: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.

“‘Top of the Pops’ on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

The deluxe LP also features a collaboration with ‘Pet Shop Boys’ on ‘Think Of A Number’ and Noel’s BBC Radio 2 live version of Oasis hit ‘Live Forever’.

Meanwhile, Noel recently admitted he’ll “never say never” to an Oasis reunion.

He said: “You should never say never, [but] it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.

“That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about.”

Oasis split in 2009 following a backstage bust-up between feuding siblings Noel and Liam, 50, at their final gig in France.

And when asked how he and the band’s former frontman are getting on these days, he replied: “Oh, brilliantly, yeah. Genuinely, yeah.

“He [Liam] has taken a year out apparently to find himself.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Cure Concert The Cure Concert Rose Tattoo The Cure Concert Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Cure Concert Rose Tattoo The Cure Concert The Cure Concert

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Jane’s Addiction Debut New Song ‘True Love’ Live

Jane’s Addiction slipped a new song 'True Love' into the setlist on Bakersfield, California this week so Australia can except some new music on the upcoming tour.

14 hours ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse Band To Reunite For Gigs

Amy Winehouse’s band have performed together again for the first time in London since her passing.

15 hours ago
The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation
The Black Crowes To Release Live Album From Shake Your Moneymaker Tour

The Black Crowes will document the recent ‘Shake Your Moneymaker’ tour with the release of the live album ‘The Black Crowes: Shake Your Moneymaker Live’.

2 days ago
Simply Red perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda Melbourne on Tuesday 16 February 2016.
Simply Red Cover Paul McCartney and Premiere New Song ‘Better With You’

Simply Red have covered the Paul McCartney classic ‘My Love’ for the new album ‘Time’.

2 days ago
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel Premieres ‘Playing For Time’

Peter Gabriel has shared another song from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, with another Full Moon premiere ‘Playing For Time’.

2 days ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Morrissey To Start Live Dates This Week

British singer-songwriter Morrissey has today announced a series of major headline summer shows at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 9th July and Leeds Millennium Square on Wednesday 12th July. The announcement precedes a highly anticipated upcoming European tour including a sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo this month.

2 days ago
Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra To Perform The Music Of Archie Roach

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to Archie Roach with a performance of his music for two nights in July.

3 days ago