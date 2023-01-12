 NOFX Announce Their Final Tour - Noise11.com
NOFX

NOFX Announce Their Final Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2023

in News

80s punk band NOFX say there are going out on a final tour but considering everyone in the band is still in their 50s we’ll add a “yeah, right” to that.

US dates have been announced from 22 April followed by European dates for May through to August with another American date September 1.

The first show in Austin also features Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Face to Face, Riverboat Gamblers, Codefendents, Get Dead, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Bombpops, PEARS, and Piñata Protest. While considered the first show of the 40 date tour there are prior dates on 11 February and 7 April in Los Angeles. There are also three NOFX Brazil dates in March.

April 22 & 23: Austin, TX – Carson Creek Ranch (campout)
May 13: San Diego, CA
May 19-20: Barcelona, Spain
June 2: Linz, Austria
June 24 & 25: Columbus, OH (campout)
July 22 & 23: Tacoma, WA
September 16: San Francisco, CA
September 30: St. Petersburg, FL

