Noiseworks Perform First Show Since 2016 For One Electric Day - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2022

Noiseworks have performed their first show since 2016 for One Electric Day and as a tribute to their late guitarist, Stuart Fraser.

The current line-up features Jack Jones of Southern Sons on guitar in honour of Stuart. Stuart passed away in 2019.

Noiseworks are also preparing their first album since 1991’s ‘Love Verses Money’, the ‘Evolution’ album featuring Stuart’s final work due for release 11 November. The song ‘Heart and Soul’ was played at the South Australia One Electric Day show.

Noiseworks One Electric Day setlist 5 November 2022

Touch (from Touch, 1998)
Voice of Reason (from Touch, 1998)
Simple Man (from Touch, 1998)
Burning Feeling (from Noiseworks, 1987)
Heart and Soul (from Evolution, 2022)
In My Youth (from Touch, 1998)
Love Somebody (from Noiseworks, 1987)
Miles and Miles (from Love Verses Money, 1991)
No Lies (from Noiseworks, 1987)
Take Me Back (from Noiseworks, 1987)
Hot Chilli Woman (from Love Verses Money, 1991)

Remaining One Electric Day shows are:

19 November, Mornington, Mornington racecourse
20 November, Werribee, Werribee Park
26 November, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel
27 November, Southport, Broadwater Parklands

