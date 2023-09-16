NSYNC Won't Tour Despite New Music - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake is planning a “big tour” next year.

Timberlake recently reunited with his NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone for their first new song in 20 years, ‘Better Place’ – which appears in the trailer for his upcoming movie ‘Trolls Band Together’ – but despite speculation the group will be heading out on the road for a string of live shows, insiders insist that isn’t the case but instead Justin has some major solo projects planned.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024.”

This comes after NSYNC appeared together at the VMAs earlier this month, 10 years after their final public performance at the awards show.

They took to the stage to present the Best Pop award, which was one of the nine prizes Taylor Swift took home on the night.

JC told the crowd: “Over 20 years ago we were here when we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye’. It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us.”

Chris added: “That award validated our hard work.”

A visibly stunned Taylor, who admitted she had dolls of the group during her youth, asked NSYNC what their plans are for the future.

She said: “Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is.”

But the quintet remained coy.

She added: “You guys are pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really, it’s too much.”

It comes after JC, Lance, Chris and Joey briefly performed with Justin during a medley at the 2013 VMAs, as part of the singer winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award that night.

