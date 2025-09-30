 Nurse Blake to Bring But Did You Die? Tour Back to Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com
Nurse Blake performing live on stage during his comedy tour.

Nurse Blake performing live on stage during his comedy tour.

Nurse Blake to Bring But Did You Die? Tour Back to Australia in 2025

by Noise11.com on September 30, 2025

in News

Internationally celebrated nurse-turned-comedian Nurse Blake is set to return to Australia in February 2025 with his brand-new show But Did You Die? – a comedy experience promising outrageous laughs and sharp observations straight from the frontline of healthcare.

Blake Lynch, better known as Nurse Blake, has built an extraordinary following by blending medical insight with razor-sharp humour. But Did You Die? pulls from his real-life experiences as a nurse, dissecting everything from patients’ WebMD-inspired self-diagnoses to families treating the call button like a buzzer on a quiz show.

“If you know me at all, you know I go there – to all the places that make us cringe and cry with laughter from what we face as nurses,” Blake says. “So bring your colleagues, your besties, your partners and even your sassy grandmothers. This tour will be no different – it’s going to be unforgettable.”

Nurse Blake has become a cultural figure within the healthcare world. Starting out by posting light-hearted videos online to relieve stress from his hospital shifts, he has since racked up over 4 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, with his clips notching more than 300 million views.

Blake is also the founder of NurseCon at Sea, one of the largest international nursing conferences, and an accomplished author. His 2022 children’s book I Want To Be A Nurse When I Grow Up became a bestseller, followed by the festive tale

He has just wrapped a massive 150-date Shock Advised tour across the United States, as well as select shows in Australia and New Zealand, proving demand for his unique comedy is stronger than ever.

The new run follows his previous sold-out Australian tour and will see Blake perform across five cities:

Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall – Monday 16 February
Perth – Astor Theatre – Wednesday 18 February
Melbourne – Athenaeum Theatre – Friday 20 February
Adelaide – Norwood Concert Hall – Monday 23 February
Sydney – Factory Theatre – Thursday 26 February

Tickets go on sale Friday 3 October at 2pm via bohmpresents.com.

