Blvd Of Eyes Celebrate Imperfect Humanity With New Single ‘We Are Human' Ahead Of Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Blvd Of Eyes Celebrate Imperfect Humanity With New Single 'We Are Human' Ahead Of Australian Tour

by Noise11.com on October 10, 2025

in News

Blvd Of Eyes, the hard-hitting international rock project fronted by Chloe Trujillo and Mark Dalbeth, have unleashed their powerful new single ‘We Are Human’, a defiant anthem embracing imperfection in an increasingly artificial world. The single is the second taste from their forthcoming EP ‘We Are Humans’, due for release on 21 November 2025 via XMusic.

The new track follows last month’s release of ‘Razor Steps’, which marked the band’s debut on the label. ‘We Are Human’ builds on that momentum with a thunderous riff and Chloe’s ethereal vocal delivery that quickly erupts into a driving rock explosion. It’s a song that feels both timely and timeless, celebrating the emotional rawness and creative unpredictability that make us uniquely human.

“The song is about embracing the flaws that define us,” the band explain. “It’s not about fearing technology or AI. It’s about recognising that what makes humanity powerful are the imperfections, the grit, and the authenticity we bring into everything we do.”

Formed in 2021, Blvd Of Eyes brings together two distinct but complementary creative forces. Chloe Trujillo, an artist and musician with an eclectic background in metal, punk, blues, and gypsy-inspired rock, infuses the project with the same fearless creativity that defines her solo work. Her artistic journey has always pushed boundaries, from visual art to experimental music collaborations, all while being married to Metallica’s bassist Robert Trujillo, one of rock’s most recognisable figures.

Co-founder Mark Dalbeth made his name in Australia with Bellusira, a Melbourne-based alternative rock band that earned acclaim for its intense live shows and emotionally charged sound before relocating to the United States. With Blvd Of Eyes, Dalbeth continues to evolve as a songwriter and producer, shaping the project’s heavy yet melodic sonic identity.

The lineup also features guitarist Kevin Hicklin (3 by Design, Weapons of Anew) and drummer Lullah Trujillo, Chloe’s daughter, who adds a fresh rhythmic energy to the mix. Together, the four musicians have created a sound that channels both experience and rebellion, tapping into hard rock traditions while pushing forward into new creative territory.

Blvd Of Eyes are gearing up to bring their electrifying live show to Australia this November, marking their first full-scale national tour. The run includes festival slots at Heavy Fest in Sydney and Brisbane, as well as headline and regional shows across the east coast. Known for their immersive performances and high-voltage stage chemistry, the tour promises to be a standout moment for fans of modern rock.

BLVD OF EYES AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025
Fri, Nov 21: EP Launch, Cherry Bar, Melbourne
Sun, Nov 23: Heavy Fest On The Harbour, Sydney
Sun, Nov 23: Heavy Fest Afterparty, The Duke, Sydney
Tues, Nov 25: The Basement @ Panthers, Port Macquarie
Wed, Nov 26: Seaview Tavern, Woolgoola, Coffs Harbour
Thurs, Nov 27: Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast
Fri, Nov 28: Nortons, Caloundra, Sunshine Coast
Sat, Nov 29: Heavy Fest – Soap Box Brewery, Brisbane

