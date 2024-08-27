UPDATE: Confirmed EARLIER: Oasis Reunion Expected To Be Just The Gallaghers, Not The Old Band - Noise11.com

When the Oasis reunion of officially announced at 8am 27 August 2024 (UK time (4pm Tuesday 27 August East Coast Australia time), it is rumoured that only the Gallagher brothers from the original band and prior line-ups will be reforming.

While Noel and Liam Gallagher seem committed to the reunion, the three members from the first album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in 1994, Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs (rhythm guitar), Paul ‘Guigsy’ McGuigan (bass) and Tony McCarroll (drums), nor the subsequent members Alan ‘Whitey’ White (drums) from (‘What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’, 1995) and Andy Bell (bass) who first played on ‘Heathen Chemistry’ (2002).

However, Gem Archer, who also joined Oasis for ‘Heathen Chemistry’ may be there as the word is the 2025 Oasis line-up will be Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds line-up that includes Gem.

The Oasis reunion is expected to take place from August 2 to August 27 2025 at Wembley Stadium in London.

UPDATE: Confirmed:

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park – 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium – 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium – 8th/9th August

Dublin Croke Park – 16th/17th August

Full information 👉https://OasisMusic.lnk.to/oasisinet

Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of their OASIS LIVE ’25 world tour. Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the summer of 2025. Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade. Oasis commented: The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over.

Come see.

It will not be televised.

