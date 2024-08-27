Oasis Reunion Officially Confirmed For 2025 - Noise11.com

Oasis will reform for 2025 for dates in the UK (and world dates to be announced later).

Noel and Liam Gallagher have confirmed the reunion dates starting in Cardiff on 4 July and going to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin. Noel and Liam are the only two Oasis members in the picture. As reported earlier it is expected Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be the band.

On the Oasis socials it now reads:

“This is it, this is happening” Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August ( 8AM IST / 9AM BST) Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park – 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium – 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium – 8th/9th August

Dublin Croke Park – 16th/17th August Full information https://OasisMusic.lnk.to/oasisinet



https://OasisMusic.lnk.to/oasisinet

On the Oasis website it says:

Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of their OASIS LIVE ’25 world tour. Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublinin the summer of 2025. Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade. Oasis commented: The guns have fallen silent.The stars have aligned.The great wait is over. Come see.It will not be televised.

The band will also announce a world tour soon.

Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will be available from 8am that same day from ticketmaster.ie

