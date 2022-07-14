Oasis To Release 25th Anniversary 'Be Here Now' - Noise11.com

Oasis are releasing 25th-anniversary limited edition collectors’ editions of their seminal 1997 LP ‘Be Here Now’.

Oasis released their third studio album – the follow-up to worldwide hit LP (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ – on August 21, 1997 and to mark the milestone, fans can get their hands on various special formats of the record, including a silver-coloured double heavyweight LP, a double picture disc and cassette, on August 19.

What’s more, a brand new lyric video for ‘D’You Know What I Mean? (NG’s 2016 Rethink)’ has dropped online.

The lead single from ‘Be Here Now’ shot straight to No1 on the Official UK Singles Chart 25 years ago today (13.07.22).

As well as ‘D’You Know What I Mean?’, ‘Be Here Now’ also boasts fan-favourites ‘Stand By Me’, ‘All Around The World’, ‘Don’t Go Away’ and ‘Magic Pie’.

A press release regarding the anniversary celebrations also promises: “Additional lyric videos and original Oasis content from the era will be made available throughout the campaign with special activity to celebrate the album – visit www.oasisinet.com for details and follow #BeHereNow25.”

Noel Gallagher previously confessed Oasis were “taking all the cocaine they could find” when they recorded ‘Be Here Now’.

And while it was a huge commercial success, selling more than eight million copies worldwide, Noel believes it wasn’t their best work because the band were taking so many drugs.

He said: “We were taking all the cocaine we could possibly find. When you’re on cocaine, you think everything you do is incredible. The album is one of my least favourites, but wrapped up in that are some seriously amazing times. We were the biggest band in the world. We brought two DJs on the road. Who even brings one?”

Gallagher, who quit the band in 2009 following a massive bust-up with estranged brother and ex-frontman Liam, doesn’t look back with nostalgia on the group’s 15-year career but he is very proud of everything they achieved.

The singer/songwriter – who has released three solo albums with his High Flying Birds – said: “I don’t look back at old photographs or listen to my old records. I don’t get it? Who the fuck cares? But those seminal records like Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ and, dare I say, ‘Definitely Maybe’, young people should be tapped on the shoulder and shown what they missed. I’m glad we made one of those albums, maybe even two, and I’m glad I wrote all the songs on them. I feel very proud that people still give a shit.”

