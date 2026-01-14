Open Air At The Square Brings A Month Of Music, Film And Performance To Melbourne - Noise11.com

Fed Square will again become Melbourne’s summer living room this February with the return of Open Air At The Square, a free, month-long program that places music, film and performance at the centre of the city’s cultural life. Running from February 2 to February 28, 2026, the festival draws together local voices and internationally recognised artists across live music, outdoor cinema and participatory performance, transforming warm summer nights into shared experiences in the heart of Melbourne.

Since its inception, Open Air has become a defining feature of the city’s cultural calendar, reflecting Fed Square’s role as a civic meeting place rather than a traditional ticketed venue. The 2026 edition continues that philosophy, presenting accessible, inclusive programming designed to be encountered casually or followed in depth across the month. The program spans intimate concerts, large-scale street parties, curated film seasons and live performance events that stretch late into the evening.

Live music forms a central pillar of this year’s Open Air program, beginning early in the month with Garage Band on February 7. Returning as a platform for emerging Victorian talent, the multi-stage event once again partners with internationally recognised artist JOF to provide workshops, mentorship and a full day of live performances. Garage Band has become an important development pathway for young musicians, reinforcing Fed Square’s long-standing commitment to nurturing the next generation of Australian artists.

Global sounds take centre stage later in the month, with a major outdoor gathering on February 28 bringing together New York DJ pioneer François K, Greek pop innovator Σtella, and genre-defying vocalist Ganavya. The event reflects Open Air’s expanding international outlook, pairing globally respected artists with Melbourne audiences in a shared public space that dissolves traditional boundaries between club culture and open-air performance.

February 27 shifts the focus to queer artistry and community, with New Orleans icon Big Freedia leading a high-energy celebration presented in partnership with All The Queens Men. Known internationally for bringing bounce music to global audiences, Big Freedia’s appearance places Fed Square within a wider conversation about visibility, inclusion and cultural exchange through live music.

Street culture and sound system traditions arrive on February 21 with the return of Afro Caribbean Carnival, presented alongside Stick Mareebo Productions. Featuring Jamaican dancehall pioneer Sister Nancy, UK jungle and drum and bass figure General Levy, and a lineup of local sound systems, the event continues a tradition of vibrant, community-driven celebrations that blend music, movement and food culture.

A distinctly different take on familiar music arrives on February 26 with The Beatles Dub Club, a DJ-led reimagining of The Beatles’ catalogue that has earned international attention since its debut in 2022. Drawing on reggae, dub, funk, house and hip hop, the project reframes iconic songs for contemporary dance floors, extending Open Air’s reputation for programming that bridges generations and genres.

The Candlelight Concert Series returns across three evenings from February 10 to 12, offering a quieter counterpoint to the larger street parties. Framed by thousands of candles against the Melbourne skyline, the series showcases Australian artists Folk Bitch Trio and Dean Brady, with the final evening featuring Tina Arena, presenting her Thank You Melbourne show as part of her 5.0 Tour, marking five decades in the music industry. All performances will be Auslan interpreted with accessible viewing areas.

Beyond music, Open Air’s Outdoor Cinema program continues Fed Square’s strong relationship with film. Outdoor Cinema: In Defence Of Satire, screening from February 2 to 5, explores the role of satire in modern life through landmark works including Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb and The Player. The much-anticipated Silent Cinema With Live Scores returns from February 16 to 20, pairing restored silent films with newly commissioned live music, reinforcing Melbourne’s long-standing connection to both cinema history and contemporary composition.

Performance also plays a vital role, with City Sessions returning on February 22 as one of Australia’s most anticipated street dance events, and Nongkrong – Pasar Senja on February 14 offering a Valentine’s Day celebration of Australian-Indonesian culture through music, art and community gathering.

Across its four-week run, Open Air At The Square continues to affirm Fed Square as a place where culture is encountered openly, collectively and without barriers, reflecting the diversity and creative energy of Melbourne itself.

For the full Open Air program at Fed Square, visit fedsquare.com/events/open-air-at-the-square

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)