Original Band of Amy Winehouse To Perform To Mark Her 40th Birthday - Noise11.com

Original Band of Amy Winehouse To Perform To Mark Her 40th Birthday

by Music-News.com on September 12, 2023

in News

Amy Winehouse’s original band will perform a special concert in honour of the late singer’s 40th birthday.

Winehouse’s life is to be celebrated with a show this December, performed by her original band who were with her from the very start of her career.

Announced this week – the week on what would have been her 40th birthday on September 14 – the gig will take place at KOKO in Camden, London, on Friday December 22.

For the unique gig, Amy’s original band will be led by her long-term musical director and bass player Dale Davis – who is working as a music consultant on the upcoming biopic ‘Back to Black’ – and they will play her music in celebration of her extraordinary career and life.

Fronted by the incredible vocalist Bronte Shandé and featuring on-screen visuals and unique footage, the show has toured all over Europe between 2022 and 2023, including several appearances at British festivals.

Six-time Grammy winner Amy tragically died from alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011 at the age of just 27.

Her life story is being brought to the big screen by ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ director Sam Taylor-Johnson with Marisa Abela tasked with playing Amy in ‘Back to Black’ – which is named after her acclaimed second album and hit single of the same name.

The movie also stars Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, Juliet Cowan and Lesley Manville.

music-news.com

