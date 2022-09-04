 Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Plot New Reality Show - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Plot New Reality Show

by Music-News.com on September 4, 2022

in News

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning to reality TV.

Almost 20 years after the end of their family reality show The Osbournes, Ozzy and Sharon are getting back in the game with Home to Roost.

The BBC reality show will focus on the Black Sabbath rocker and TV judge returning to their family home in the U.K. after many years in Los Angeles.

Home to Roost will document Ozzy and Sharon’s journey back to Britain, alongside their children Kelly and Jack’s efforts to support them, as they attempt to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire, according to a press release. The show will cover their big relocation as well as Sharon’s 70th birthday in October, Ozzy’s tour and the birth of Kelly’s first child.

The series, which will consist of 10 30-minute episodes, will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. next year.

“I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK,” said Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries.

Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, Creative Directors of production company Expectation, added: “Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the UK is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us – now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can’t wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023.”

The Osbournes was broadcast on MTV between 2002 and 2005.

