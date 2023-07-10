 Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Powertrip - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his upcoming PowerTrip performance with AC/DC in California in October.

PowerTrip is over three nights on 6, 7 and 8 October.

6 October features Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden.

7 October was to be AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne.

8 October in Metallica and Tool.

A replacement for Ozzy is yet to be announced.

In a statement Ozzy Osbourne said:

As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.

The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.

I love you all and I will see you soon.

God Bless,

Ozzy

