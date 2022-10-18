 Ozzy Osbourne Hurts The Devil’s Feelings By Giving Away A Demon - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Hurts The Devil’s Feelings By Giving Away A Demon

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2022

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has been having a bit of fun with his demon counterpart all in the name of the Save The Music Foundation.

Ozzy is helping raise fund for the Save The Music Foundation by giving away a Dodge Demon. “Having worked with so many great players over the years, I hope we can raise some money to support Save The Music’s mission to encourage the next generation of musicians,” Ozzy said.

Watch the video with Ozzy and his pal The Devil as Ozzy upsets his Demon friend.

Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) music education nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For 25 years, Save The Music (STM) has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US. Since its inception, STM has donated $68M worth of instruments and technology to over 2,500 schools – impacting millions of students’ lives in hundreds of communities nationwide. And we’re just getting started! Learn more at savethemusic.org.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen Covers The Commodores ‘Nightshift’

Bruce Springsteen has premiered another song from his upcoming soul covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’. This time it’s The Commodores ‘Nightshift’.

4 days ago
Neil Young Harvest
Neil Young Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of Harvest

Neil Young has announced a 50th anniversary edition of his iconic ‘Harvest’ album is on the way and he has shared a live version of the album’s main song ‘Heart of Gold’.

4 days ago
Buffalo
Buffalo Revisited Is Next In The ARCA Desk Tape Series

The next release from the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) will be Buffalo Revisited Live at the Bridge Hotel in 2013.

4 days ago
Todd Rundgren, Trak, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
You Am I’s Davey Lane Features On New Todd Rundgren Album ‘Space Force’

Davey Lane of You Am I and The Pictures features on Todd Rundgren’s new duets album ‘Space Force’.

4 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Tests Positive To Covid A Second Time – Tour Cancelled

Ringo Starr has cancelled all upcoming dates on his North American tour after testing positive to Covid for a second time.

4 days ago
Meat Loaf. Photo by Ros O'Gorman., music news, noise11
Meat Loaf ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Declared Bigger Debut Of All Time In UK

BBC Radio 2 today announces the UK’s biggest debut albums of all-time to celebrate National Album Day 2022 - which celebrates the art form of the album - on Saturday 15th October. The chart has been compiled exclusively by The Official Charts Company in partnership with National Album Day.

4 days ago
AC/DC kids book
AC/DC Approve Children’s Book

AC/DC have signed off on the approval for a new children’s book The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet.

5 days ago