Ozzy Osbourne Hurts The Devil’s Feelings By Giving Away A Demon - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has been having a bit of fun with his demon counterpart all in the name of the Save The Music Foundation.

Ozzy is helping raise fund for the Save The Music Foundation by giving away a Dodge Demon. “Having worked with so many great players over the years, I hope we can raise some money to support Save The Music’s mission to encourage the next generation of musicians,” Ozzy said.

Watch the video with Ozzy and his pal The Devil as Ozzy upsets his Demon friend.

Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) music education nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For 25 years, Save The Music (STM) has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US. Since its inception, STM has donated $68M worth of instruments and technology to over 2,500 schools – impacting millions of students’ lives in hundreds of communities nationwide. And we’re just getting started! Learn more at savethemusic.org.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

